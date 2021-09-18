Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Set up a Flutter app and Implement Google Sign-In Using Firebase by@akshata26

Set up a Flutter app and Implement Google Sign-In Using Firebase

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
We'll be building a two-page app that allows users to log in using their Google Account. This is for a layer of security and to pull user's information associated with their Gmail accounts. Users can click on the "Sign In with Google" button, which will launch a view where users can provide their Google credentials. Upon success, control is returned to the user and Flutter navigates the user to the Welcome screen, where they can view their name, avatar, and be able to log out.
image
Akshata Hacker Noon profile picture

@akshata26
Akshata

Software Engineer at www.udgama.com

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
JSON Web Token: How To Secure Your Data With JWT by @akshata26
#javascript
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#flutter#firebase#authentication#google-sign-in-with-firebase#flutter-app#coding#software-development#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading