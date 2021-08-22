Send Emails with Node.js: A How-To Guide

Node.js allows you to send emails using a few different options. These options include SMTP, email API, and multi-channel notification service. Each method has pros and cons, so you can select the best method for your needs. Using SMTP is the most common transport method for sending emails across networks. Transactional email services are easy to set up and easy to use, especially since most services come with comprehensive documentation. They provide monitoring, such as whether emails are delivering, as well as web analytics and reporting.