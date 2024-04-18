SeedHunter Marketing Module Is live - Web3 Influencer Campaigns With Payment In Stable Coins

DUBAI, UAE, April 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--SeedHunter, is a dedicated platform that facilitates and fosters collaborations between influencers and crypto projects to gain traction in the web3 community. The company has a new and fresh perspective on how to match high-potential influencers and KOLs with respective crypto projects and investors in a lucrative, scalable, and secure way.





SeedHunter launched on April 18th 2024, its debut service: The Marketing Module. This is a platform that allows crypto projects to manage and maintain their influencer marketing campaigns more efficiently, securely, and effectively. The marketing campaigns launched can be uniquely customized to the crypto project’s needs in terms of content, deliverables, and more.





The platform then uses an AI-based data model to evaluate, rate, and match reliable KOLs to crypto projects. SeedHunter will also assess influencer performance and define pricing directly using an advanced algorithm based on metrics of engagement, impression rates, number of followers, and the compatibility of the KOL with the campaign they manage - all of these standards will ensure that the right influencer is matched to the user's target audience needs. This ensures a fully transparent, fair, and lucrative influencer marketing position for influencers of all kinds.





Crypto projects can also benefit from several built-in marketing campaign tools to drive engagement - including consultancy and account management as needed. SeedHunter takes care of all the tedious admin to provide a simplified, insightful, and efficient platform to view potential influencer and KOL partnerships.





Dariusz Kowalczyk, the co-founder and CTO of SeedHunter, has stated that the platform “does the due diligence to find reliable and relevant KOLs that match your target audience’s interests. This saves time and energy while pulling the focus onto the customer.”





SeedHunter also makes cryptocurrency projects a lot more accessible by simplifying processes. Influencer campaigns can be created in a matter of minutes through a centralized platform - giving the community automated contracts, KOL reviews, and delivery checks. Payments will also be based on deliveries to ensure cost-effective marketing. The web3 community can easily use SeedHunter to curate the ideal influencer campaign for their project and push growth.





To celebrate its official launch, SeedHunter is diving right in with a platform campaign open to all interested KOLs. This provides an opportunity for influencers to get involved from the get-go. SeedHunter has also three additional, high-profile projects waiting to be launched. These span the exciting realms of blockchain, entertainment, and gaming, offering KOLs a chance to contribute to cutting-edge initiatives and propel their marketing efforts.





The crypto industry is uniquely disruptive and as such, it needs platforms like SeedHunter that offer scalable solutions from the very beginning for a lasting chance of success. With automated, simplified, and user-friendly interfaces, SeedHunter provides a seamless experience for influencers and crypto projects alike.





Co-founder and CEO, Junaid Dar has said, “The SeedHunter platform will act as a canvas for prospective reliable influencers and KOLs to connect to crypto projects that are looking to gain traction in the market in a way that will simplify, secure, and inspire the industry.”





SeedHunter is built on the values of trust, efficiency, collaboration, dynamics, and prosperity. This has helped the company establish a clear, guided vision for the future of the crypto influencer market. The platform’s ultimate mission is to ensure an easier, scalable, and more secure channel through which innovative crypto projects can be matched to specific influencers and investors in a way that adds value and clarity to a dynamic cryptocurrency market.





SeedHunter invites crypto project managers and influencers of all sizes to take advantage of the Marketing Module that simplifies collaborations in a mutually beneficial, fair, and secure way. SeedHunter is also open to partnerships in the cryptocurrency industry that would help to expand and establish the vision of efficient, secure, and reliable collaborations across the web3 community.





Moving forward, SeedHunter will also be launching its Funding Module in June 2024 which will allow crypto projects to find the necessary seed capital needed to gain traction. In this project, SeedHunter will act as a broker between the community and crypto projects that need funding. This project ensures the involvement of smaller influencers as well and allows the project to engage with communities and participate in projects for only $50. This ensures safety, transparency, and safety for start-up crypto projects looking to change the industry.

About SeedHunter

SeedHunter was founded recently and allows crypto projects to connect to reliable and trusted influencers and KOLs to drive engagement and improve marketability. The centralized platform establishes a mutually beneficial link between influencers and crypto investors that is mutually beneficial and transparent. The company uses advanced technology to match ideal influencer candidates to crypto projects and helps to source seed funding for start-up crypto projects.

Contact Information

Chief Operating Officer

Alexandre Barros

SeedHunter

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



