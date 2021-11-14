Secure Your Next.js Apps with Jscrambler

\\\n***Disclosure:*** *This post focuses on [Jscrambler](https://jscrambler.com/?utm_source=hackernoon.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=next-js), a JavaScript protection product to which the author is affiliated (as CTO).*\n\n\\\nNext.js is an open-source React-based framework built on top of Node.js that is aimed at developing web apps. It includes handy features such as hybrid static & server rendering, TypeScript support, smart bundling, and route pre-fetching.\n\n\\\nIn the 2020 [State of JavaScript](https://2020.stateofjs.com/en-US/technologies/back-end-frameworks/) survey, Next.js was the second most used back-end framework (behind Express) but claimed the top spot when it came to satisfaction, with 92% of its users stating they are satisfied with the framework.\n\n\\\nIn this article, we’ll look at how you can integrate [Jscrambler](https://jscrambler.com/?utm_source=hackernoon.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=next-js) into your Next.js app development workflow. This will enable you to protect your JavaScript source code, through a combination of advanced obfuscation, code locks, anti-tampering, and anti-debugging.\n\n## Prerequisites\n\nIn order to properly integrate Jscrambler into your Next.js build process, there are two things we need to do first: **creating a Next.js app** and **configuring Jscrambler**. Let's go through those steps.\n\n### Creating Your Next.js Application\n\nIf you are not very experienced with Next.js yet, feel free to check their "[Create a Next.js App](https://nextjs.org/learn/basics/create-nextjs-app)” tutorial before moving forward. We will actually be using this example app in our integration tutorial, so let’s install it:\n\n\\\n```\ngit clone https://github.com/JscramblerBlog/nextjs-jscrambler-integration-tutorial.git\n```\n\n\\\nNow, let's install all app dependencies using npm:\n\n\\\n```bash\ncd nextjs-jscrambler-integration-tutorial\nnpm i\n```\n\n\\\nThe (simplified) base project structure of our *Next.js* application is as follows:\n\n```\nnextjs-jscrambler-integration-tutorial/\n|-- package-lock.json\n|-- package.json\n|-- README.md\n|-- .next\n| |-- static/\n| | |-- chunks/\n| | | |-- pages/\n|-- node_modules/\n|-- pages/\n|-- public/\n```\n\n\\\n* `package.json` contains all the configurations which are related to npm such as dependencies, version, and scripts.\n* The `pages` directory features all the source code of the application. The sources are then built and packed into the `.next/static/` directory. This is where our protected HTML and JavaScript files will be placed after the build.\n* The `public` directory contains all publicly accessible files, such as images.\n\n\\\nWe can easily run a development server just to make sure that the app is running properly.\n\n\\\n```bash\nnpm run dev\n```\n\n\\\nYou will get a URL in the console with the development server and, after opening it, you should see the app running as shown below.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckvwnbfz-7002-y-0-bs-620-zqhq-3-s.jpg)\n\nAnd this is pretty much it in terms of our Next.js app. Let's move forward to protecting it with Jscrambler.\n\n## Configuring Jscrambler\n\n**If you haven't created a** **[Jscrambler account](https://jscrambler.com/signup?utm_source=hackernoon.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=next-js) yet, be sure to do so before moving forward.**\n\n\\\nAll of Jscrambler's configuration will reside inside a single file: `.jscramblerrc`. As such, we will need to create this file to specify which transformations we wish to use.\n\n\\\nThe quickest way to achieve this is via the [Jscrambler Web App](https://app.jscrambler.com/dashboard?utm_source=hackernoon.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=next-js). Once there, create a new app. Now, check the *Templates* and *Fine-Tuning* tabs to select the template or transformations you want to use to protect your code. In this tutorial, we'll be selecting the *Obfuscation* template. If you need help with these steps, please refer to our [guide](https://blog.jscrambler.com/jscrambler-101-how-to-use-the-cli/).\n\n\\\nNow, we simply have to download a **JSON file with all this configuration**, which will be used once for quickly getting the required settings.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/1JNoLAkx1ZO5O8qO5dcdNjh6RQw1-d2037pb.gif)\n\n\\\nNow, let's create a new file named `.jscramblerrc` in the Next.js project’s root folder. Open the `jscrambler.json` file we just downloaded and copy all its contents to the `.jscramblerrc` file. After that, we just have to add two new sections to `.jscramblerrc`, which are `filesSrc` and `filesDest` (see below). Your final `.jscramblerrc` file should look like this:\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n "keys": {\n "accessKey": <ACCESS_KEY_HERE>,\n "secretKey": <SECRET_KEY_HERE>\n },\n "applicationId": <APP_ID_HERE>,\n "filesSrc": [\n "./.next/**/*.html",\n "./.next/**/*.js"\n ],\n "filesDest": "./",\n"params": [\n {\n "name": "objectPropertiesSparsing"\n },\n {\n "name": "variableMasking"\n },\n {\n "name": "whitespaceRemoval"\n },\n {\n "name": "identifiersRenaming",\n "options": {\n "mode": "SAFEST"\n }\n },\n {\n "name": "globalVariableIndirection"\n },\n {\n "name": "dotToBracketNotation"\n },\n {\n "name": "stringConcealing"\n },\n {\n "name": "functionReordering"\n },\n {\n "options": {\n "freq": 1,\n "features": [\n "opaqueFunctions"\n ]\n },\n "name": "functionOutlining"\n },\n {\n "name": "propertyKeysObfuscation",\n "options": {\n "encoding": [\n "hexadecimal"\n ]\n }\n },\n {\n "name": "regexObfuscation"\n },\n {\n "name": "booleanToAnything"\n }\n ],\n "areSubscribersOrdered": false,\n "useRecommendedOrder": true,\n "jscramblerVersion": "<7.X>",\n "tolerateMinification": true,\n "profilingDataMode": "off",\n "useAppClassification": true,\n "browsers": {}\n}\n```\n\n\\\nBecause we got this information directly via the Jscrambler Web App, our `accessKey`, `secretKey` and `applicationId` fields are already filled. If you wish to retrieve them manually, refer to our [guide](https://blog.jscrambler.com/jscrambler-101-first-use/).\n\n\\\nIt's important to note that the `params` section specifies the transformations that will be used to protect your Next.js app. **These can be hand-picked by you**, by selecting them in the Web App or setting them manually. You can find documentation on all the available transformations [here](https://docs.jscrambler.com/code-integrity/documentation/transformations?utm_source=blog.jscrambler.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=protect-nextjs).\n\n\\\nYou can also change `filesSrc` to match the files you need/want to protect. For our example—and all Next.js apps—we recommend protecting the `.html` and `.js` files. Certainly, with a better understanding of the project, you may identify what’s critical and essential protecting.\n\n\\\nBy using `filesDest: './'`, the files we send to protect will be overwritten by their protected version.\n\n## Integrating Jscrambler in the Build Process\n\nUsing the CLI is likely the most common way of generating your build. We will use our boilerplate app to showcase how to integrate Jscrambler into the build process.\n\n\\\nThe first step of our integration with *Jscrambler* is installing the [Jscrambler API Client](https://github.com/jscrambler/jscrambler/tree/master/packages/jscrambler-cli). Simply run:\n\n\\\n```\nnpm i jscrambler --save-dev\n```\n\n\\\nTo integrate Jscrambler in our application's build process via the CLI, we need to create a CLI hook in the *scripts* section of `package.json`. The section should look like this:\n\n\\\n```\n "scripts": {\n "dev": "next dev",\n "build": "next build && jscrambler",\n "start": "next start"\n },\n```\n\n\\\nThe specific `"build": "next build && jscrambler"` hook will trigger the `jscrambler` command after the build process is finished.\n\n\\\nIn order for this command to be executable, **we need to make sure that the** `.jscramblerrc` **file that we created before is in our project's root folder.**\n\n\\\nWe are now ready to protect our code and build our application via the CLI:\n\n```\nnpm run build\n```\n\n\\\nThis will create the protected production files on `.next/static/`.\n\n\\\nAnd you're done! Now all your HTML and JavaScript files are protected with Jscrambler against code theft and reverse-engineering. Remember that you can always fine-tune your protections to manage eventual performance hits. If that's the case, be sure to follow our tutorials on [Code Annotations](https://blog.jscrambler.com/jscrambler-101-code-annotations/) and [Profiling](https://blog.jscrambler.com/jscrambler-101-profiling/).\n\n## Testing the Protected Next.js App\n\nAs a final step, let's check if the app is running successfully with the newly protected source code:\n\n```\nnpm run start\n```\n\n\\\nOpen the URL provided in the terminal and it will open up a server with the production files.\n\n\\\nNow, you can check what your protected code looks like. This can be achieved simply by opening the browser's debugger and opening the files from the "Sources" tab. The protected code should look like this:\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckvwnbfz-9002-z-0-bs-68-obaay-1-x.jpg)\n\n## Conclusion\n\nNext.js has truly been a rising star in the web development ecosystem. The 4-year-old framework has been growing rapidly and bringing several welcome features for developers, making it much easier to release production-ready applications.\n\n\\\nIf you're building Next.js applications which have sensitive logic, want to prevent **reverse engineering, licensing violations, and tampering**, a security solution such as Jscrambler is a must.\n\n\\\nIntegrating Jscrambler into Next.js's build process is simple and enables protecting your code with the most sophisticated **polymorphic obfuscation**, **code locks**, and **self-defensive** capabilities.\n\n\\\nPreviously published at <https://blog.jscrambler.com/how-to-protect-next-js-apps-with-jscrambler/>