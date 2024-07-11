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Secure and Dynamic Publish/Subscribe: LCMsec: Appendix and References

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byMarshalling@marshalling

Aligning data's elements, harmonizing information flow.

July 11th, 2024
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Secure and Dynamic Publish/Subscribe: LCMsec: Conclusion

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Marshalling@marshalling

Aligning data's elements, harmonizing information flow.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#lcmsec-protocol#secure-publishsubscribe#iot-security#automotive-communication#decentralized-systems#group-key-agreement#low-latency-messaging

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