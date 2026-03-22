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SeaTunnel × Gravitino: Schema URL–Driven Automatic Table Structure Detection

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byZhou Jieguang@zhoujieguang

Apache DolphinScheduler Committer

March 22nd, 2026
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Zhou Jieguang@zhoujieguang

Apache DolphinScheduler Committer

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programming#data-integration#apacheseatunnel#apache-gravitino#metadata-management#open-source-data-engineering#etl-automation#schema-management#data-pipeline

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