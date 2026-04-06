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@grigorychikishev848 new reads

Why Your “Profitable” Backtest Fails the Moment You Go Live

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@aimodels44412 new reads

Qwen3.5-9b-uncensored-hauhaucs-Aggressive Model: A Beginner's Guide to Get You Started

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@playerzero406 new reads

Beyond AI Code Review: Why You Need Code Simulation at Scale

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@mexcmedia392 new reads

MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs

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@assemblyai347 new reads

Build a real-time medical transcription analysis app with AssemblyAI and LLM Gateway

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@thomascherickal345 new reads

OpenFang: The Game-Changing Open Source Agent OS That Replaces OpenClaw

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@obyte317 new reads

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A Hidden Problem in Jetpack Compose TextField Max Length

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