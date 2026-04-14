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@deeflect863 new reads

AI Products Have Terrible UX: Here's Why

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@davidjdeal691 new reads

OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI

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@kilocode573 new reads

OpenClaw Changed How We Use AI. KiloClaw Made It Effortless to Get Started

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@grigorychikishev494 new reads

Why Your “Profitable” Backtest Fails the Moment You Go Live

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@aschwabe493 new reads

Don’t Buy the Wrong MacBook Pro: The M5 Trap Apple Won’t Mention

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@thegeneralist458 new reads

Your Work Trained the Model. The Model Replaced You. Philip K. Dick Wrote This Story in 1968.

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@playerzero413 new reads

We Were Promised Jetpacks: Why AI Isn't Accelerating Feature Delivery

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@botbeat411 new reads

Microsoft Generative AI Report: The 40 Most Disrupted Jobs & The 40 Most Secure Jobs

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@mcsee402 new reads

AI Coding Tip 014 - One AGENTS.md Is Hurting Your AI Coding Assistant

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