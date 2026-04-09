Algolia

TRENDING STORIES

View All
story-main-image
#1
Gold cup
@moonlock405 new reads

ClickFix Attacks Are Targeting VC and Fintech Talent with New Multi-Stage Loader Techniques

story-main-image
#2
Silver cup
@johnpphd277 new reads

The Illusion of Control: Building a 100+ Agent Swarm in Web3 (Part 3)

story-main-image
#3
Bronze cup
@unspected13271 new reads

Why Do SwiftUI Apps “Stutter”?

story-main-image
#4
Fire
@socialdiscoverygroup268 new reads

What If Your Perfect Partner Isn’t in Your Country? Inside Dating.com’s 2026 Emotional Intelligence

story-main-image
#5
Fire
@botbeat212 new reads

Microsoft Generative AI Report: The 40 Most Disrupted Jobs & The 40 Most Secure Jobs

story-main-image
#6
Fire
@proofofusefulness207 new reads

Why Beautiful Apps Die Lonely Deaths: The Structural Forces Behind Vibe Decay

story-main-image
#7
Fire
@assemblyai184 new reads

How to Choose the Best Speech-to-text API for Voice Agents

story-main-image
#8
Fire
@playerzero183 new reads

Beyond the IDE: Second-Generation AI Coding Software

story-main-image
#9
Fire
@aschwabe140 new reads

Don’t Buy the Wrong MacBook Pro: The M5 Trap Apple Won’t Mention

TRENDING COMPANIES

View All

TRENDING COINS

View All
Rank 1

Bitcoin

Price
Price$71,041.706626
Market Cap
Market cap$1,421,797,387,023.606
Rank 2

Ethereum

Price
Price$2,174.56613
Market Cap
Market cap$262,450,812,730.668
Rank 3

Tether USDt

Price
Price$1.000013
Market Cap
Market cap$184,114,455,532.923
Rank 4

BNB

Price
Price$600.580005
Market Cap
Market cap$81,893,102,388.443
Rank 5

XRP

Price
Price$1.332186
Market Cap
Market cap$81,803,605,358.611
Join HackerNoonloading