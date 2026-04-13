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@davidjdeal348 new reads

OpenAI Bought TBPN Because PR Can’t Keep Up With AI

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@thegeneralist234 new reads

Your Work Trained the Model. The Model Replaced You. Philip K. Dick Wrote This Story in 1968.

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@mcsee182 new reads

AI Coding Tip 014 - One AGENTS.md Is Hurting Your AI Coding Assistant

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@kilocode174 new reads

OpenClaw Changed How We Use AI. KiloClaw Made It Effortless to Get Started

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@playerzero137 new reads

We Were Promised Jetpacks: Why AI Isn't Accelerating Feature Delivery

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@assemblyai100 new reads

How to Build a Voice Agent With AssemblyAI

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@securitymetrics98 new reads

Penetration Testing Companies: Comparing The Top 5 Vendors

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@aimodels4489 new reads

Qwen3.5-9b-uncensored-hauhaucs-Aggressive Model: A Beginner's Guide to Get You Started

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@ipvanish74 new reads

Free VPNs vs Paid VPNs: What Are You Actually Paying For?

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