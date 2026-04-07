Algolia

TRENDING STORIES

View All
story-main-image
#1
Gold cup
@socialdiscoverygroup160 new reads

What If Your Perfect Partner Isn’t in Your Country? Inside Dating.com’s 2026 Emotional Intelligence

story-main-image
#2
Silver cup
@salkimmich123 new reads

The Kernel Is Where Sovereignty Lives, and AI Agents Just Broke the Model

story-main-image
#3
Bronze cup
@qatech106 new reads

What is Agentic Testing?

story-main-image
#4
Fire
@aschwabe103 new reads

Don’t Buy the Wrong MacBook Pro: The M5 Trap Apple Won’t Mention

story-main-image
#5
Fire
@encapsulation81 new reads

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

story-main-image
#6
Fire
@hacker529574479 new reads

How to Improve Your Debounce and Get It to Stop Lying to You

story-main-image
#7
Fire
@efimovov_5guqm578 new reads

Navigating Claude Code: CLAUDE.md Done Right

story-main-image
#8
Fire
@pchandel0958 new reads

AI for Enterprise: A Practitioner's Guide

story-main-image
#9
Fire
@moonlock53 new reads

ClickFix Attacks Are Targeting VC and Fintech Talent with New Multi-Stage Loader Techniques

TRENDING COMPANIES

View All

TRENDING COINS

View All
Rank 1

Bitcoin

Price
Price$68,403.121182
Market Cap
Market cap$1,368,933,263,774.272
Rank 2

Ethereum

Price
Price$2,085.534803
Market Cap
Market cap$251,705,679,040.475
Rank 3

Tether USDt

Price
Price$0.999782
Market Cap
Market cap$184,111,351,559.098
Rank 4

BNB

Price
Price$603.269424
Market Cap
Market cap$82,259,878,121.464
Rank 5

XRP

Price
Price$1.302221
Market Cap
Market cap$79,963,592,039.271
Join HackerNoonloading