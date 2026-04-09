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@unspected13271 new reads

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Microsoft Generative AI Report: The 40 Most Disrupted Jobs & The 40 Most Secure Jobs

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@proofofusefulness207 new reads

Why Beautiful Apps Die Lonely Deaths: The Structural Forces Behind Vibe Decay

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@assemblyai184 new reads

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@playerzero183 new reads

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