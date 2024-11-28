ReadWrite
paint-brush
Search, Tune, Repeat: The Search-Based Approach to Perfecting Cloud Performanceby@configuring
106 reads

Search, Tune, Repeat: The Search-Based Approach to Perfecting Cloud Performance

by ConfiguringNovember 28th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Search-based methods like BestConfig, AutoTune, and UDAO optimize DBMS configuration tuning by exploring and exploiting different configuration spaces. BestConfig uses recursive sampling for iterative optimization, AutoTune applies Latin Hypercube Sampling and Random Forest to refine parameters, and UDAO employs multi-objective optimization to find Pareto optimal solutions. These strategies enhance system performance by balancing broad exploration with focused search in promising areas.
featured image - Search, Tune, Repeat: The Search-Based Approach to Perfecting Cloud Performance
a motor propelling a cloud through the sky Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Limeng Zhang, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia;

(2) M. Ali Babar, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 Configuration Parameter Tuning Challenges and 1.2 Contributions

2 Tuning Objectives

3 Overview of Tuning Framework

4 Workload Characterization and 4.1 Query-level Characterization

4.2 Runtime-based Characterization

5 Feature Pruning and 5.1 Workload-level Pruning

5.2 Configuration-level Pruning

5.3 Summary

6 Knowledge from Experience

7 Configuration Recommendation and 7.1 Bayesian Optimization

7.2 Neural Network

7.3 Reinforcement Learning

7.4 Search-based Solutions

8 Experimental Setting

9 Related Work

10 Discussion and Conclusion, and References

7.4 Search-based Solutions

Search-based methods iteratively search for optimal configuration parameters by evaluating the system’s performance under different configurations. The core of search-based methods is to design the search strategy to handle the tradeoff between exploration(searching broadly across the configuration space to discover new and potentially promising regions) and exploitation (intensively searching in regions believed to be promising based on the available information).


BestConfig [10] recommends configuration parameters through an iterative process consisting of the divide & diverge sampling for sample collection and the recursive bound & search for configuration parameter recommendation. Specifically, it first discretizes the parameter ranges for each parameter into several intervals (divide), and then selects a set of samples by considering each interval of a parameter once (diverge). In the recursive bound & search phase, it starts by searching the point with the best performance among the selected samples. Then, it searches from its surrounding points for better performance (bound). If such point are found, it conducts sampling around the new sample. This optimization process is iteratively conducted until no point with better performance is found.


AutoTune [11] is an automatic parameter tuning system that aims to optimize application execution time on big data analytics frameworks. It executes experiments on both the production cluster and on a smaller-scale testbed to perform more test runs. It consists of three main steps. First, AutoTune executes the application using different data sizes and numbers of machines to build a parametric model. The model is used to select the data and cluster size for running the experiments within a time budget. The second step involves (i) exploration via using latin hypercube sampling (LHS) for generating different configurations to execute and (ii) exploitation via building and employing a Random Forest model for finding promising configurations to execute. In the final step, the best q configurations are used for executing the application on the production and determining the best one.


UDAO [20] considers the tuning problem as a principled multi-objective optimization (MOO) approach that takes multiple, possibly conflicting, objectives, computes a Pareto optimal set of configurations (i.e., not dominated by any other configuration in all objectives), and returns one from the set that best suits the objectives. To be specific, it incrementally transforming a MOO problem to a set of constrained optimization (CO) problems, where each CO problem can be solved individually to return a Pareto optimal point.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
Configuring@configuring
Configuring, customizing tech to fit just right.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science #big-data #cloud-database #parameter-tuning-techniques #configurable-knobs #database-management-systems #knob-tuning #configuration-tuning #cloud-database-management

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Automatic Configuration Tuning on Cloud Database: A Survey
by configuring
Nov 26, 2024
#big-data
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)
by noonification
Nov 26, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Optimize Your Database
by olegst
Aug 06, 2021
#database
Article Thumbnail
10 Essential Computer Skills for Data Mining
by octoparsejerry
Jan 07, 2019
#data-mining-skills
Article Thumbnail
10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022
by alihatanveer
Oct 04, 2021
#big-data
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas