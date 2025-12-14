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Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Market: Is the Cycle Alive or Dead?

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byOlena Usachova@usachova

Crypto Lover

December 14th, 2025
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Olena Usachova@usachova

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web3#bitcoin#bitcoin-market-cycle#bitcoin-halving-2025#bitcoin-etfs#crypto-macroeconomics#institutional-crypto-adoption#bitcoin-price-drivers#bitcoin-2025-analysis

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