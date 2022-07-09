Scaling Up Your Crypto Project with Cross-Chain Web3

Today, there’s a massive explosion of new crypto projects which leads to interoperability problems. As more new blockchain projects appear every day, it’s becoming harder to provide interoperability among all of them and get access to the desired crypto assets residing on various chains. What is the solution?

Web3 has the full potential to revolutionize the Internet as we know it today. More new dApps, DEXs, wallets, networks, and other crypto projects are coming out on a daily basis, with new users flocking into the space all the time. This presents a huge demand for cross-chain solutions and increasing interoperability in the crypto space. Today, cross-chain technology can be easily implemented by anyone and everyone, with Rubic’s Cross-Chain Swap tools — which turns any existing crypto project into a large-scale powerful business, with higher profit and inter-blockchain liquidity within just one hour.





Why is cross-chain Web3 important? What is the best cross-chain solution? How does one scale up with Rubic’s Cross-Chain Swap tools? All the answers are right here!

Rubic Enhances Cross-Chain Web3

Rubic is that very tool in blockchain technology that is going to facilitate the Web3 revolution, opening new horizons for crypto projects to become the ultimate omnichain ecosystem in just a matter of minutes.





Rubic is a Cross-Chain Swap service that aggregates 60+ DEXs and bridges, allowing users to swap any of 15,000+ tokens and 12 blockchains in just a one-click transaction. By integrating Rubic’s SDK/widget, your project will get access to all of the assets that have been integrated into Rubic.





Why is Cross-Chain Web3 Important?

Today, there’s a massive explosion of new crypto projects which leads to interoperability problems. Interoperability means the ability of various networks to exchange and use data with one another. If you look at the table below, you will see that $70.97 billion is locked on all chains, whereas Ethereum eats $45.18 billion among others. As more new blockchain projects appear every day, it’s becoming harder to provide interoperability among all of them and get access to the desired crypto assets residing on various chains.





What is the Best Cross-Chain Solution?

With a lack of interoperability, crypto projects built on different networks can’t offer users the advantages of several blockchains simultaneously. Users need to apply to external providers to swap crypto assets from different blockchains. Let’s say, one can’t easily swap USDT residing on the BNB chain into MATIC residing on Polygon. So, what are the solutions, if you want to give your users the best opportunities on the market and make your project interoperable?





Integrating a bridge. Launching on different blockchains. Implementing Rubic’s Cross-Chain Tools.

Let’s break each of them down.

Integrating a Bridge

To some extent, cross-chain bridges increase interoperability — they enable transfers from one blockchain to another. However, cross-chain bridges lead to excessive time spent, transaction fees, and low security.





Cross-chain bridges allow the exchanging of a token for the same token residing on a different blockchain. For instance, USDT (BEP-20) can be exchanged into USDT (ERC-20), and no other way.

Bridges utilize different technologies. You need to spend plenty of time on researching a bridge considering the estimated transaction time, speed, security, level of decentralization, and more.

For developers, everything needs to be done from scratch — the calculations, processing of events, etc. This is time-consuming and takes up a lot of human resources.

If a bridge stops operating, your cross-chain solution will fail, too. Moreover, the bridges are limited in terms of the swappable volumes, and if a bridge runs out of liquidity for certain assets, your platform won’t let users make a swap for them.

Launching on different blockchains

Let’s consider an example. Your project has launched on Polygon with a liquidity of $603 million. You decide to launch it on 4 blockchains to make it more accessible, and here’s what you will face:





By launching your project on 4 networks, you will split your liquidity — $600 million will become $150 million on each of them. You get smaller liquidity and degrade your tokenomics. With such fragmented liquidity, there will be less finances to develop your project further.

This is a much more time-consuming, expensive, and complicated process than even integrating a bridge. It won’t take hours, days, or weeks, but months. Are you sure you are ready for this?

Essentially, even if launched on different blockchains, you still need to develop an additional multi-chain solution that will allow users to swap assets between these blockchains.



Implementing Rubic’s Cross-Chain Tools

Founded in 2020, Rubic already services over 70+ crypto projects with its SDK and widget. Rubic is the One-Click Cross-Chain solution allowing users to swap 15,000+ assets between 12 blockchains, in a one-click transaction. Rubic can create an omnichain ecosystem out of any crypto project — be it a wallet, a dApp, a game, a launchpad, or a Metaverse — in a matter of 10–30 minutes, and for free. Why Integrate Rubic’s Cross-Chain Tools?





Rubic’s integration enables 60+ DEXs and bridges at the same time, providing higher transaction speed, higher security, and lower fees. With Rubic, users will be able to move assets across chains right on your page!





As opposed to the existing cross-chain solutions mentioned above, Rubic’s Cross-Chain toolkit has compiled the best of many worlds:





Free & Easy Integration





Within just 10–60 minutes, you can turn your business into a cross-chain ecosystem in the most hassle-free way: 10 minutes for the widget integration and 30 minutes — for the simplest SDK integration. Rubic’s team is going to assist you before, during, and after integration.





Security & Guarantees





Rubic’s SDK is streamlined on all levels, in terms of caching and security. Thanks to aggregating 60+ DEXs and bridges in one place, we guarantee sufficient liquidity when making any swap. The transactions are auto-monitored, and the auto-refund function is fully set up. Rubic’s technical support is also, of course, ready to assist you 24/7.





Ever-Lasting Liquidity





Even if a certain DEX or bridge has run out of liquidity or simply stopped operating, we never leave our partnered project without successful transactions. We manage all the integrated DEXs and bridges in one place with our own architecture, and will always provide you with liquid assets.





Full UX Customization





As a white-label solution, Rubic’s SDK can be easily implemented into your project’s environment by letting you write your own logic in the code on how users will go through each step when making a swap. For Rubic’s widget, the UX is clear and friendly to the extent that any crypto novice will understand how to make a cross-chain or on-chain swap.





UI is in Your Control





Rubic’s SDK gives you full control over the UI on your website. You can fully customize Rubic’s SDK for your platform so that no one will ever notice its integration. Rubic’s widget, with its minimalistic and classic design, will be a great fit for any project’s existing interface.





Smart Routing: The Best Swap Deal





With Rubic’s SDK, you never meet any network latency or excessive transaction fees. Average transactions take 90 seconds. Aggregating multiple DEXs and bridges allows the algorithm to find the best deal on the market for cross-chain and on-chain swaps. The algorithm used at Rubic splits and manages transactions as needed, to save on gas and fees as much as possible. Quick and effective pathfinding is built based on the architecture uniting and matching real-time data. Thus, the best DEX, bridge, transaction time, gas fee, and other parameters are chosen.





Revenue & Customizable Fees





Up to 50% of the fees coming from trades via Rubic’s SDK/widget go straight to your business. Besides the fees taken by Rubic, you may choose preferable additional trading fees that will be charged by your platform via Rubic’s widget/SDK.





Trading Volume Boost





With Rubic’s SDK, users will be able to buy the desired tokens right on your website, regardless of the blockchain they use. They won’t need to go to a CEX or any other external providers to purchase assets at an unfavorable rate — they simply go to your website and make the best deal in one place. Thus, you will attract more users and multiply your trading volume.





Save Time & Money On Everything





By integrating Rubic’s SDK or widget, you save time on everything. With our widget, you don’t need to make additional calculations, write additional logic, or test your code multiple times. With an SDK integration, there’s no need to dive into details on how transactions are built and get hacked, or even how blockchain technology works. In both cases (widget and SDK), you will spend zero money; simply leveraging the benefits of the ready-to-use widget or SDK, customizable specifically for your project’s needs.





70+ crypto projects already use Rubic’s SDK or Widget to kickstart major incoming value, for both their token and their project.





Among the crypto projects who integrated Rubic’s widget:

Liquiddriver.finance (dApp), Netvrk.co (Metaverse), Pulsartoken.io, Algebra.finance (DEX), Kryptomon.co (NFTs), Rewardeum.com.





Among the crypto projects who integrated Rubic’s SDK:

Hector DEX, Via.exchange, Tokenplace.com (Investing), Soku Swap.org (NFT+DEX).





Why Choose Web3 Cross-Chain?

Omnichain Web3 solutions are quickly becoming a common sight in the cryptocurrency industry. Today, the only way to make your project powerful and outstanding on the blockchain landscape is to implement cross-chain technology.

In the next few years, most crypto projects are likely to become omnichain platforms, and now, you can get ahead of the pack with Rubic. Rubic offers the Cross-Chain Web3 toolkit that will allow your project to grow into an omnichain Web3 ecosystem in a matter of 1 hour. By integrating Rubic, you will spend zero money, with minimum time and effort.





One of the main Rubic’s goals is to facilitate the growth of Web3 and create a new cross-chain reality where businesses and individuals will have access to all crypto projects and tokens across all connected chains.





The Web 3.0 revolution is getting closer, and you can become one of its pioneers.



