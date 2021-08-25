Save API Costs With Data-Centric Security

Fluree is an open-source, blockchain-backed Data Management Platform for Web3 apps. The rise of APIs as the digital front door has led to new maintenance and data management costs and challenges. Traditional companies may benefit from finding ways to protect more data directly, rather than the APIs that sit in front of it. A data-centric approach to security is that teams can start to create rules that allow teams to defend itself as a data-defending tool. For traditional companies to be competitive in the new digital economy, data will have to become one of their more important assets.