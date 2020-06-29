Savage Bitcoiners Volume 1: Interview with Psychedelic Bart

How long have you been into Bitcoin and what got you interested?

I’ve been into Bitcoin since 2013. I was initially drawn to BTC because I was a volatility junkie and I saw an opportunity to make more fiat. Over the years, I started to look into it more, take it seriously, and accumulate. Once you’ve figured out that Bitcoin is unstoppable, you’re deep in the rabbit hole.

How did you come up with your alias and why don’t you use your real name?

I came up with “Psychedelic Bart” because I grew up loving The Simpsons, Bart’s alter-ego El Barto, and Rob "Killer Acid" Corradetti’s artwork. I don’t use my real name because I value privacy.

Best Bitcoin experience and worst Bitcoin experience?

Best Bitcoin experience – befriending intelligent Bitcoiners over the years. It’s the best when you find people that are on the same wavelength as you. Worst Bitcoin experience – losing Bitcoin to trading shitcoins and leverage. I’ve learned my lesson.

What is the biggest fail you have ever seen in the Bitcoin world?

Mt. Gox. I didn’t get Goxxed but too many Bitcoiners got rekt from the shitty exchange. Learn from this and HODL YOUR OWN BTC.

What do you think about the Bitcoin markets volatility this last year?

Meh. You have to get used to the volatility because Bitcoin is still a new asset or else you’ll never make it out alive.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming halving and how will it affect price?

Not priced in! Most people still have no clue what Bitcoin is and the power it has. Bitcoin will moon again – it was designed to.

What is the biggest threat of COVID to the economy?

Government overreach destroyed Main St. and many small businesses.

What are your thoughts about the US Federal Reserve injecting so much money into the economy because of COVID?

Bbrrrrrrrrrrr.

How do you think this affects Bitcoin?

Anyone with a clue knows that the Fed is addicted to printing money and they’re not going to stop. More people are beginning to learn that Bitcoin is the best hedge.

Why do you think some people, especially noobs gravitate to shitcoins?

False advertising and unit bias. Shitcoiners lie and most people (even the really smart ones) are turned off from Bitcoin’s price.

What do you think most shitcoiners miss about Bitcoin?

That Bitcoin is light years ahead of everything else. Most people fall for the shitcoins’ marketing gimmicks, but when you take the time and figure out what the truth is, you’ll go all into BTC.

What do you have to say to shitcoiners who claim Bitcoin will fail?

Shitcoiners talk out of their asses all the time. I love this legendary quote: "If you don't believe me or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry" - Satoshi Nakamoto.

Who is the biggest Bitcoin sell out that deserves to be put on blast?

Trace Mayer. Imagine building your reputation for years, then ruining it in a span of weeks with Mimblewimble Coin and other nonsense.

Who are some of the most hardcore Bitcoiners you know and why?

The most hardcore Bitcoiners are the ones that build, code, and HODL. Nothing beats skin in the game. Big shoutout to the contributors who write and review code.

What Bitcoin startups or companies are you most excited about?

Too many LOL. Coinkite, BTCPay, Samourai, Wasabi, River Financial, Unchained Capital, Cash App, Swan Bitcoin, LN Strike, Lolli, Fold App, Blue Wallet, myNode, Casa, and much more.

What are your goto Bitcoin storage options?

Coldcard Wallet. I recommend using it with a long passphrase for most people, multisig for the advanced crowd.

Any tips you want to give to people new to Bitcoin?

HODL your own keys, get used to the volatility, and dollar cost average.

Name some of your favorite information sources and/or podcasts in the space.

Stephan Livera, Tales from the Crypt, John Vallis’s Rapid-Fire podcast, Fun with Bitcoin podcast, Bitcoin Pleb Talk podcast, bitcoin-only.com, and of course Bitcoin Twitter.

Any last words of wisdom?

Think for yourself and never give up your freedom.

Pirate Beachbum has been into Bitcoin since 2014 and doesn’t consider himself anyone special. Over the years he has written dozens of articles about Bitcoin, and interviewed many of the top minds in the space. Most people know him from co-founding a rogue group of Bitcoiners, who call themselves the Bitcoin Taco Carnivore Plebs, with his good friend Hodlonaut

