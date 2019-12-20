Sanjeev Mansotra on Incorporating Artificial Intelligence into Educational Programs

Joey I am a tech writer

The impact that technological advancements can have on our planet is far-reaching; one such industry that has seen sweeping changes in recent years is our educational systems. Technology is evolving and developing right alongside how students learn, and younger generations are growing up saturated in and subsequently fluent with it.

With technology already playing a major role in students’ learning, artificial intelligence represents both the capability of technology to teach more independently than ever before, as well as a new field that will see an ever-increasing demand for skilled workers. Sanjeev Mansotra , a successful entrepreneur who is determined to cultivate the same level of success in others, has an overview of the ways that artificial intelligence can be incorporated into our educational programs.

A Personal Touch

It might surprise you to hear that one of the core ways that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the learning process isn’t through the curriculum in question. AI isn’t just capable of handling the facts , it can also analyze how students are feeling, from being intensely concentrated to disinterested or distracted, and provide the appropriate emotional support to supplement learning.

This personalized feedback represents a much-needed component of the curriculum, a second set of ears to compliment teachers that is attentively receptive to the well-being of students, in particular children who are still undergoing emotional development.

Emotional support isn’t the extent of the personalization artificial intelligence is capable of providing students with, either - robotics can also come into play here in a revolutionary new way. There are currently robots in development that are capable of moving and talking just as a teacher would, effectively stepping into the role.

They can even accept the commands given by students, whether it’s performing a simple gesture or even a fully choreographed dance. It is this key interaction that will prove more essential in the years to come, providing students with a better familiarity of AI amidst the ever-increasing demand for positions within that field.



Assisting Teachers

While it’s true that machines have a long standing of assisting teachers, such as with the grading of multiple-choice quizzes, artificial intelligence is able to help further lighten the load for teachers through the process of automation. One of the biggest leaps forward is the ability for AI to analyze handwritten answers, a testament to the sophistication of the technology in question.

Sometimes it’s not just the performance of menial, repetitive tasks that teachers need assistance with. In a world that revolves around the instant access of information, especially within the classroom, teachers need this as much as students do. To this end, AI can readily provide information that teachers need in the moment, whether it’s part of their curriculum or something they need to take care of outside of their work.

The capability of artificial intelligence extends further, acting as a second set of eyes. AI can track the purported weak spots in a teacher’s curriculum, such as a question on a quiz that is answered incorrectly by the vast majority of the class. In turn, it can use this data to highlight the exact areas that the classroom needs to focus on as a whole.

Sanjeev Mansotra on Exciting New Advancements

In a world where classroom sizes are steadily increasing, it can be more difficult for teachers to ensure that everyone is getting the full extent of their education.

This is where AI can step in, as it is capable of determining the strengths and weaknesses of individuals with regards to how they learn. From there, it can determine the core subjects and concepts students should focus on, as well as the best delivery methods to ensure optimal retention. It is even capable of making personalized textbooks for students, going the extra mile in order to help them feel equipped for academic success.

Because AI is so deeply-rooted in technology, this goes hand in hand with communication and connectivity. AI can bridge the gap between classrooms all around the world,increasing both our awareness of the world as well as our capability to cooperate with others. It doesn’t matter if it’s a classroom in Australia, Africa, or Arkansas; everyone can be connected.

Joey Read my stories I am a tech writer

