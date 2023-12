Too Long; Didn't Read

In 2011, Apple sued Samsung, alleging that several Samsung smartphones infringed on its design patents for the iPhone. After a jury found in favor of Apple, awarding them $399 million, the Federal Circuit upheld the decision. The core issue revolved around whether damages should be limited to specific components or cover the entire product. The Supreme Court's ruling in this case would set a precedent for design patent disputes in the tech industry.