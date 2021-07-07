Salesforce Test Automation Or Manual Testing? Here is Some Clarity

Do you know the best feature of Salesforce? Some of you would suggest it's the easy introduction of change or updates on an organizational level, and we agree. But there’s more to it.

Salesforce's ability to drive quick delivery times and quality improvement offer tremendous benefits. To every enterprise that enforces Salesforce test automation, quick and reliable delivery is what it's all about.

New releases thrice a year and a collection of testing tools that support Salesforce Test Automation make it simpler to have personalized features or deploy Salesforce's new modes.

However, there is one component of the distribution process that is impervious to pace: Salesforce testing. Or, to put it another way, Salesforce manual testing. Your team's development cycle may have sped up thanks to Agile, but you can't speed up your human testers to keep up.

Salesforce Test Automation Vs Salesforce Manual Testing

Test automation is becoming more common in Salesforce, specifically at the corporate level. But why is that so? To comprehend this change, we must first understand the issues that manual testing causes and how salesforce test automation can solve them.

Manual research is time-consuming.

It is more relevant for agile DevOps, particularly in situations where time is money. If you rely entirely on manual testing, it will drastically hinder the delivery time.

Human testing is costly.

If we assign a couple of testers to regression testing for an entire week, that equates to 40 hours of physical endeavour. It is causing the loss of significant amounts of time, energy, and costs. These issues, however, can be absolutely removed with automation.

Manual testing is not really a pleasurable experience.

By nature, regression testing is formulaic and recurrent. Visualize having to run a specific test case 150 times for each new delivery.

It's a sign: it's a dull task.

If we look at it from another angle, it is also a waste of potential since testers thrive on exploration, innovative testing, which is where Salesforce automation adds the most meaning. You will free up your testing participants to do more exploratory work, which would be more rewarding for them and more beneficial for your team, thanks to automation.

Manual tests are susceptible to errors.

People, unlike robots, can overlook or misread the test case as in manual tests. In manual tests, humans conduct tests regardless of repeated checking. Robots are the only ones who succeed in doing the same thing repeatedly.

We are less careful and commit errors or take shortcuts when we are frustrated, and it is for a fact. Since automated testing is more reliable with its results, it is a safer option.

To Conclude the Comparison...

Test automation reduces manual effort by automating the repetitive test cases that must be performed continuously.

With salesforce test automation, these repetitive tests will run themselves once you've set up your workflow. You just have to trigger them whenever you want – or set them up for a run daily and report the stats in your mail the next day.

Take Away of the Piece

Salesforce automation has every downside you can think of. Historically, there were no comprehensive platforms that could offer test automation to the Salesforce market. Admin-friendly solutions were simply not available back then.

As we did not broadly acknowledge previous test automation, owing to a scarcity of good resources, it is now a common way.

Thankfully, the lack of advanced tools like Accelq to automate Salesforce processes is shifting as the market adjusts to the excess supply. But it isn't a one-shot deal. Do your research while keeping your needs in mind and pick 'your' automated tool for effective salesforce automation.

Also Featured In

Tags