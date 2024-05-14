Search icon
    Safeguarding Digital Rights and Data Flows Across Bordersby@whitehouse

    Safeguarding Digital Rights and Data Flows Across Borders

    by The White HouseMay 14th, 2024
    The Department of State and federal agencies are working internationally to promote digital solidarity, rights-based digital governance, and secure data flows. Through collaboration with allies and partners, efforts are underway to align policies, advocate for multistakeholder approaches, and defend information integrity in the digital space.
    featured image - Safeguarding Digital Rights and Data Flows Across Borders
    undersea pipes Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here. This part is 17 of 38.

    ACTION AREA 2: Align Rights-Respecting Approaches to Digital and Data Governance with International Partners

    Digital solidarity recognizes the necessity of the domestic governance of digital and emerging technologies but seeks to develop shared mechanisms that will help maintain an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable Internet as well as trusted cross-border data flows. It works to foster democratic values-based and rights-respecting policies.


    To advance the NSS and the NCS effectively, promoting, building, and maintaining a secure digital ecosystem must be accompanied by efforts to make digital and data governance compatible across allies and partners through greater alignment, mutual recognition, and reciprocity of policies. The Department of State, along with other federal agencies, is building and reinforcing digital solidarity through support for the trusted flow of data; advocacy for multistakeholder, risk-based approaches to digital and data governance; and the promotion of shared values and governance principles for critical and emerging technologies. The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce and other agencies, is expanding its capacity to engage in international standards development organizations and to coordinate with industry and civil society to ensure robust participation by U.S. stakeholders in standards setting processes and other international fora. The United States is also working with allies and partners to advance a common, rights-respecting vision for the digital future; negotiate a rights-respecting cybercrime treaty; and defend information integrity.


    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


