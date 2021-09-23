Rust Is On A Roll

Rust is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm, compiled programming language that combines functional and procedural programming paradigms with a trait-based object system. Memory management is carried out through the mechanism of "ownership" using affine types, which allows you to do without garbage collection at runtime. Rust guarantees safe memory use with a borrow checker built into the compiler. The language is intended for system programming, which will allow you to write utilities for various purposes, secondly, the speed of work. I plan to use Rust as a replacement for Python for writing automation, especially any complex-calculable tasks, creating CLI tools and tools for development in other languages.