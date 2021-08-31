Search icon
Rollover Free Accounts: How do they work? by@topfxbrokersreview

Rollover Free Accounts: How do they work?

Rollover-free Accounts are used in Forex trading to denote an Islamic account. These accounts are made for religious use. Many brokers offer this type of account to allow Muslim traders to trade on the market. Rollover fees also go by the name Swaps. These fees can be described as interest and are charged as interest. They are not possible when you trade in the middle of the day. Swaps do not need to concern you if your trades are daily. They cannot be achieved if your positions remain open overnight.
Forex Review

