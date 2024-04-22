Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Rollout Heuristics for Online Stochastic Contingent Planning: Empirical Evaluationby@heuristicsearch

    Rollout Heuristics for Online Stochastic Contingent Planning: Empirical Evaluation

    by Aiding in the focused exploration of potential solutions.April 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, we model POMDPs as stochastic contingent planning problems. This allows us to leverage domain-independent heuristics.
    featured image - Rollout Heuristics for Online Stochastic Contingent Planning: Empirical Evaluation
    Aiding in the focused exploration of potential solutions. HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Oded Blumenthal, Software and Information Systems Engineering, Ben Gurion University, Israel;

    (2) Guy Shani, Software and Information Systems Engineering, Ben Gurion University, Israel.

    6 Empirical Evaluation

    We conduct an empirical study to evaluate our methods. Our methods are implemented in C#.

    6.1 Benchmark Domains

    We extended the following contingent planning benchmarks to stochastic settings:


    Doors: In the door domain the agent must move in a grid to reach a target position. Odd levels in the grid are all open, while in even levels there are doors, and only one door is open. The agent can sense whether a door is open when it is at adjacent cells. The agent must identify the open doors and get to the target position. In the stochastic version the agent can open a closed door with some probability of success. The agent can hence either search for the already open door, or attempt to open a closed door.


    Blocks World: In the contingent blocks world problem, the agent does not know the structure of the initial block configuration, but it can sense whether one block is on top of another one, and whether a block is clear. In the stochastic version moving a block from one block to another has a 0.3 probability of success, while moving blocks to and from the table succeeds deterministicly. Hence, it is often preferable to use the table as an intermediate position.


    Unix: In this domain the agent must search for a file in a file system, and copy it to a destination folder. In the stochastic version there is a non-uniform distribution over the possible locations of the file.


    Table 1: Comparing rollout heuristics on various domains over 20 runs on each problem. Each number following the domain name is a specific instance of the domain, for example Wumpus5 means the grid is 5x5.


    MedPks: The agent here needs to identify which illness a patient has and treat it. To do so, the agent tests for each illness independently, until the proper illness is found. The stochastic version here has non-uniform distribution over the possible illnesses as well.


    Localize: In this domain the agent must reach a goal position in a grid. The agent does not know where it initially is, and can only sense adjacent walls. In the stochastic version there several places in the grid where the agent may slip and stay in place. This makes the localization in the grid more difficult.


    Wumpus: In this challenging problem the agent must reach a target position in a grid infested by monsters called Wumpuses. Cells may be unsafe to travel as they may contain either a Wumpus or a pit. Wumpuses emit a stench, and pits emit a breeze, both of which can be sensed in adjacent cells. The agent must sense in multiple positions to identify the safe cells. The stochastic version here also has non-uniform distribution over the safe cells.

    6.2 Results

    For each domain above we run 20 online episodes, and compute the success rate, the average run time for computing the next action, and the average cost to the goal. We did not use a timeout, but runs longer than 100 steps were considered to be stuck in a loop, and terminated.



    We begin by looking at the quality of the policy — the average cost to the goal. As can be seen, the random rollout policy is best only in the MedPks domain, and close to best in unix. This is not too surprising, because in these two domains the best strategy is very simple, and random strategies easily stumble upon the goal. In blocks all methods achieved similar performance, because the optimal strategy is very short, and rollouts are less important. This domain has many possible actions, and hence a huge branching factor, making it difficult to scale up using POMCP.


    On doors and localize, which require lengthier trajectories to reach the goal, but do not need long information-gathering efforts, the single state hadd strategy operates very well. However, on Wumpus, where long sequences of actions are needed for information gathering, the multiple-state heuristic works best. We expected the results to be that way, although we expected more significant difference between the "smart" heuristics and the random rollout.


    With respect to the required time to run the simulations for a single decision, the results are mixed. While obviously the random strategy requires no time to compute the next action during a rollout, it often results in lengthy rollouts, which reduce this effect. The single state heuristic is almost always faster than the multi-state heuristic, but not by much.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Aiding in the focused exploration of potential solutions. HackerNoon profile picture
    Aiding in the focused exploration of potential solutions.@heuristicsearch
    Efficiently exploring and navigating large solution spaces at HeuristicsSearch.Tech
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #rollout-heuristics #stochastic-contingent-planning #markov-decision-processes #monte-carlo-planning #pomcp #autonomous-agents #replanning-approach #domain-independent-heuristics

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Conclusions and Discussions, Acknowledgment and References
    by heuristicsearch
    Feb 19, 2024
    #multi-target-search
    Article Thumbnail
    Learn Agent Instructions: Fine-Tuning Autonomous AI Agent Trajectory
    by akkiprime
    Jun 22, 2023
    #open-source
    Article Thumbnail
    Building Your Own Custom Tool in SuperAGI: A Step-by-Step Guide
    by akkiprime
    Jul 19, 2023
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Crypto ‘Vending Machines’: Physical Machines, Dispensers, and Autonomous Agents
    by obyte
    Jan 26, 2024
    #crypto-exchange
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Use Contracts in Obyte: Smart, Prosaic, and With Arbitration
    by obyte
    Sep 19, 2023
    #smart-contracts
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas