    114 reads

    Rollout Heuristics for Online Stochastic Contingent Planning: Conclusion and References

    April 22nd, 2024
    In this paper, we model POMDPs as stochastic contingent planning problems. This allows us to leverage domain-independent heuristics.
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Oded Blumenthal, Software and Information Systems Engineering, Ben Gurion University, Israel;

    (2) Guy Shani, Software and Information Systems Engineering, Ben Gurion University, Israel.

    7 Conclusion

    In this paper we suggested to model goal POMDPs as stochastic contingent planning models, which allows us to use domain independent heuristics developed in the automated planning community to estimate the utility of belief states. We implemented our domain independent heuristics into the rollout mechanism of POMCP — a well known online POMDP planner that constructs a search tree to evaluate which action to take next. We provide an empirical evaluation showing how heuristics provide much leverage, especially in complex domains that require a long planning horizon, compared to the standard uniform rollout policy that is often used in POMCP.


    For future research we intend to integrate our methods into other solvers, such as RTDP-BEL, or into point-based planners as a method to gather good belief points. We can also experiment with additional heuristics, other than the hadd heuristic used in this paper.

