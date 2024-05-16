Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future in a New Websiteby@btcwire
    442 reads
    442 reads

    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future in a New Website

    by BTCWireMay 16th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    RockTree Capital announces the launch of its immersive website, showcasing a futuristic film-noir concept: the Cyberpunk Crypto City. The site, set in the future near the 11th halving of bitcoin, builds on the ideas of the cypherpunk movement. RockTree invests in and accelerates the trajectory of projects from Infrastructure, DeFi, Cross-chain, and the Bitcoin Ecosystem.
    featured image - RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future in a New Website
    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture

    Beijing, China – RockTree Capital, a leading crypto-native fund and merchant bank headquartered in Beijing, announces the launch of its immersive website, showcasing a futuristic film-noir concept: the Cyberpunk Crypto City. The website’s cutting-edge interactive cityscape represents RockTree's vision where Web3 has become pervasive, fusing technology, finance, and culture.


    The site, set in the future near the 11th halving of bitcoin, builds on the ideas of the cypherpunk movement, through advocating for the widespread use of decentralization and privacy-enhancing technologies as a route to self sovereignty and freedom for human beings everywhere.  As an early-stage investor and bespoke accelerator in Asia for its portfolio companies, RockTree Capital has been instrumental in geometrically accelerating its investee projects’ go-to-market cycle.


    Through its ultra-localized strategies and grassroots community building initiatives, RockTree has empowered emerging founders and projects to thrive in both East and West markets. Leveraging deep regional relationships with leading crypto institutions, capital collaborators, and Web3 partners, RockTree invests in and accelerates the trajectory of projects from Infrastructure, DeFi, Cross-chain, and the Bitcoin Ecosystem.


    Founded by visionary investor Omer Ozden and headquartered in Beijing, China, RockTree Capital operates at the nexus of the East & West with a crypto native team that bridges the human, cultural, capital and media gap across these markets. RockTree embodies a truly grassroots approach that unites Eastern and Western crypto markets and benefits its portfolio investments, which include amongst others; dYdX, The Graph, Chainlink, Fantom, Pocket, Maple, Covalent, Axelar, Eclipse, and BEVM.


    "RockTree focuses on the human aspects of Web3. In addition to unifying the collaboration of top people in Eastern and Western crypto markets, our core strength is identifying the human hallmarks of success for Founders and Team," says Omer Ozden, Founder and Chairman of RockTree Capital.


    "We utilize advanced behavioral neuroscience methods to determine Founders’ emotional intelligence, execution capabilities and integrity. We prioritize not only technological innovation, but also the individuals behind that innovation, their psychology and levels of consciousness. And we invite those projects into our trusted international ecosystem and methodology, so they can scale rapidly in foreign markets, instead of trying to figure it out organically through trial and error," said Ozden.


    The Cyberpunk Crypto City website represents RockTree's forward-looking vision decades in the future, where Web3 technology and digital assets penetrate all peoples’ daily lives, and decentralized finance becomes a pervasive consumer product, like soft drinks or chewing gum, allowing true democratization of finance. Visitors to the Cyberpunk Crypto City website will immerse themselves in a retro film-noir homage, with captivating visuals of a cybernetic metropolis of replicants, that is bilingual in English and Chinese, and powered by blockchain technology.


    Experience the future of finance at RockTree Capital's Cyberpunk Crypto City and join us in shaping the next chapter of Web3 innovation.

    For media inquiries, please contact:

    Alisa Loi

    [email protected]

    About RockTree Capital

    RockTree Capital is an early stage crypto-native fund and merchant bank based in Beijing, China. Our portfolio companies experience geometric scale in Asian markets through the RockTree Acceleration Program by combining our ultra-localized go-to-market strategies and grassroots long-term community building. RockTree invests into top-tier crypto projects and helps build Decacorns in the areas of Infrastructure, DeFi, Cross-chain and Bitcoin Ecosystem

    www.rocktreecapital.com

    https://twitter.com/RockTreeCapital

    This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture
    BTCWire@btcwire
    Your Trusted Crypto & Blockchain Newswire
    Read my storiesGet Featured on Top Crypto & Web3 Publications

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #rocktree-capital #btc-wire #press-prelease #rocktree-capital-announcement #cyberpunk #blockchain #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Pandoshi Announces A Unique Token Burn Mechanism
    by btcwire
    Jan 24, 2024
    #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    (1/100) Crypto Countdown: Golem
    by markbmilton
    Aug 23, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    A Research Report on the Trader $JOE DeFi Platform
    by mbapesacademy
    Mar 20, 2022
    #cryptocurrency-investment
    Article Thumbnail
    07/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Mar 07, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    05/02/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Feb 05, 2018
    #bitcoin
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas