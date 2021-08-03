Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoRight Entrepreneur, Right Problem: The First Steps in Startup Building by@paolodotta

Right Entrepreneur, Right Problem: The First Steps in Startup Building

image
Paolo Dotta Hacker Noon profile picture

@paolodottaPaolo Dotta

Startup founder

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
"I quit university and put all my time and energy into getting the MVP finished", says Sean Yu by @paolodotta
#expert-interview
Benefits of Using React Native for MVP Development by @syedfahadahmed
#react-native
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice
A GitHub vs Git Functionality Comparison by @prajix
#startup
Startup Interview with Vivek Khatri, Director & Founder, at Emizen Tech by @emizentech
#startups-of-the-year
How This Minority-Owned CPA Firm is Bridging The Diversity Gap by @auditpeak
#cybersecurity

Tags

#startup#tech-startups#how-to-build-an-mvp#how-to-finance-your-startup#how-to-build-a-network#find-the-perfect-co-founder#lean-startup#elevator-pitch
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.