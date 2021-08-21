Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Riddhiman Das, CEO TripleBlind, on Breaking Data Monopolies by@tripleblind

Riddhiman Das, CEO TripleBlind, on Breaking Data Monopolies

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Founder and CEO of TripleBlind, a company that allows for encrypted data sharing, talks to HackerNoon. The 21-year-old co-founded and currently serves as the CEO of the company. He says he is proud of working with big names in the healthcare and financial services space and knowing that it will change the projection of data privacy and sharing. Hackernoon offers an accurate look into tech issues and advancements that might otherwise be inaccessible to readers. We are proud to work with some outstanding businesses and organizations in the financial services industry and healthcare.
image
Triple Blind Hacker Noon profile picture

@tripleblind
Triple Blind

Triple Blind is a company that allows for encrypted data sharing

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
Your Instagram Privacy Guide for 2022 by @avast
#instagram
Dark Patterns: Tricking Users to Be Tracked with Consent by @jmau111
#privacy

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#data-privacy#privacy#encryption#startup-advice#startup-strategy#entrepreneurship#tripleblind
Join Hacker Noon loading