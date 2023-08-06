Search icon
    Rewarding Consumer Attention in the Metaverse: Insights from Adobe's Strategic Development Manager

    In a podcast interview, Chris Duffey from Adobe discusses the evolution of the web, from Web 1.0 to Web 3.0. He distinguishes Web 3.0 as co-ownership enabled by blockchain, including concepts like decentralized finance, smart contracts, DAOs, and NFTs. He also highlights seven characteristics of the metaverse, such as immersive experiences, real-time interactions, and shared economies. Duffey emphasizes the potential for businesses to thrive by co-creating with consumers in the metaverse, and he shares insights on NFTs' shift from digital art investments to loyalty clubs. The conversation delves into the interplay between Web 3 and the metaverse, envisioning a future of limitless creativity and abundance. Duffey's upcoming book, "Decoding the Metaverse," offers insights into navigating this emerging landscape.
    futurism#metaverse#consumer-behavior#web3
