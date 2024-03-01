Revolutionizing Trading Education with Zak Westphal

Austin Native Zak Westphal Finds Success in High-Risk Trading

Zak Westphal was born and raised in Austin, Texas. From a young age, he was fascinated by the stock market and dreamed of becoming a trader. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in finance, Westphal moved to New York City to pursue his passion.





"Growing up in Austin, I was always interested in business and trying to make money through entrepreneurial ventures," says Westphal. "Moving to New York gave me the opportunity to really dive into the world of trading and finance on Wall Street."





Westphal got his start as a proprietary trader at a small brokerage firm. Working long hours analyzing charts and market data, he refined his trading strategies and developed a knack for identifying lucrative opportunities in volatile sectors like cryptocurrencies and penny stocks.





Within a few years, Westphal's account had grown significantly through consistently profitable trades. He proved himself as a talented trader capable of producing strong returns despite taking on high risks. His success caught the attention of investment firms looking to bring on young talent.

Building a Platform for Other Traders

In 2012, Westphal decided to branch out on his own and launch an educational platform called StocksToTrade to help other retail traders navigate risky markets. His goal was to provide the tools and knowledge he wished he had when first starting out.





"I saw a need to educate traders and give them a level playing field to implement the same strategies as professionals," explains Westphal. "Too many people were still losing money just learning the basics trial by error."





StocksToTrade quickly grew a loyal following with its extensive library of trading courses, real-time market scanning tools, and mentorship programs. Members gained unprecedented access to Westphal's daily insights and strategies. He shared his approach for managing risk, identifying patterns, and exploiting volatility—all skills he had developed over a successful decade trading.





Today, StocksToTrade has over 500,000 users in more than 100 countries. It has become one of the most popular online destinations for traders globally. Westphal's engaging educational content and high profile as a top trader have earned him recognition as a leading expert.

Applying a Disciplined Mindset

Despite the potential for massive rewards in his fields, Westphal acknowledges that trading volatile assets also opens the door to outsized losses if not done responsibly. He credits his success to cultivating an objective, data-driven mindset able to withstand emotional swings.





"What separates consistently profitable traders is discipline—having a clear strategy and sticking to it without getting swept up in fear or greed," says Westphal. "You need to look past the noise and focus only on high-probability setups defined by hard numbers, not opinions."





Westphal's approach centers on strict risk management, position sizing according to account size, and methodically optimizing strategies based on backtesting. He emphasizes the importance of paper trading to prove out concepts in different market environments before risking capital.





This disciplined process has allowed Westphal to profit from speculative sectors that chew up most traders who lack his experience and temperament. It's also what has enabled him to build a profitable business educating others on his framework.

Continuing to Evolve Strategies

Even after over a decade in the markets, Westphal still devotes considerable time and resources to enhancing his trading system. He recognizes that strategies must evolve along with changing market dynamics to maintain an edge.





"Complacency is what kills most traders. You have to constantly challenge your assumptions and analyze what you've been doing right or wrong," says Westphal.





Through rigorous backtesting and review of past trades, Westphal looks for subtle shifts in factors like volatility levels, sector rotations, or macroeconomic conditions that may require tweaking indicators. He also experiments with new algorithms and screening methods with the goal of optimizing performance.





This growth mindset is what Westphal believes separates consistently top traders from those who have temporary success. It also drives his mission to provide traders with the latest techniques through StocksToTrade's continuous education offerings.

Expanding the Platform Globally





In recent years, Westphal has focused on expanding StocksToTrade's international reach. He saw an opportunity to help traders worldwide gain the same knowledge and tools available primarily to North Americans.





"Markets are global but educational resources weren't always accessible equally everywhere," Westphal notes. "I wanted to level the playing field and connect traders globally to learn from each other."





StocksToTrade now provides educational content in over 15 languages. Westphal has also added localized mentoring programs and social communities for international traders. The platform's global analytics and scanning tools give members a unified view into opportunities worldwide.





This expansion has paid off, with over half of StocksToTrade's 500,000+ users now based outside of the United States. Westphal is especially passionate about helping traders in developing regions gain skills to find success through responsible volatility trading.

Full Circle to Giving Back

After achieving great success through trading and his educational business, Westphal has come full circle by focusing on empowering the next generation. He established a nonprofit foundation that provides free trading courses and scholarships specifically for students.





"I owe so much of where I am to those who shared their wisdom freely. It's gratifying to help young people from all backgrounds gain practical skills and change their trajectories like this industry did for me," says Westphal.





Through passionate dedication to education, Westphal continues cultivating talented new traders worldwide. He hopes his story serves as inspiration that volatile markets can become vehicles for achievement when navigated responsibly.





Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our brand-as-author program. Be it through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking, the author has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



