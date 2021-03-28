Reviving The Words Of Activists: "Nightclubs Were Only Open to White South Africans"

@ Bassaganas Jordi Bassaganas All things web and more.

These words by Miriam Makeba, a South African singer and an anti-apartheid activist who was exiled from South Africa in 1960, are at risk of being forgotten by our modern societies because they can barely be found on the Web in 2021.

Hopefully, you'd land on my blog when Googling for the below text enclosed by double quotes:

"Nightclubs were only open to white South Africans"

This is because the other day, I thought that I'd transcribe an interview with Miriam Makeba into a written text format. It felt so gloomy to realize I was the very first person on this planet to transcribe her words in this interview as a whole.

Words by Miriam Makeba, Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, and so many other inspiring leaders who fought for civil rights, need to be crawled by search engines not only because of heritage and culture but also because software companies are currently building AI products and services which can learn from what they are able to find indexed on the Web.

However, 21st century AI products may be ignoring history due to a lack of information available for search engines to crawl; you get the idea, we don't want to repeat the worst of our history.

The more silenced words which are brought into the light, the better.

History In The Making

The funny thing is, today the opposite thing will be found in UK streets. In my opinion: Apartheid ideology being spread as disguised guidance to fight violence against women.

Recently, M&C Saatchi launched a marketing campaign named Good Guys Guide, which they say will offer men seven simple rules to help women feel safer on the streets.

Here's rule number one:

Don’t approach her. You might just want to ask for a lighter or for directions, but any interaction can be intimidating. So, if you can see she is safe, avoid talking to her.

Well, if you want more details, there's a PDF document available for download on their website which I personally find to some extent offensive, or insulting (if this is the right word). Let me explain why.

The campaign website's favicon looks to me like a black face laughing in your face.

Also, a black smiling face is the best logo choice for the Good Guys Guide on Instagram and on Twitter too, on this occasion with red eyes and mouth.

As a result, its Twitter timeline gets displayed as a smiling man offering rules on how blacks have to behave, as shown in the following example.

Here is why a black face like this one may be offensive to many because it evokes a minstrel show. These shows were intended to be funny to white audiences.

If there is an issue with women being assaulted in the streets of the UK, why would a professional graphic designer use a black face as a logo for the marketing campaign? I consider myself to be a software developer, not a professional graphic designer, but I have a feeling the logo below may actually be depicting something evil.

The letters G and D in GOOD might well represent the ears of a monkey and GGG would bring the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to my devious, subconscious mind, as well as the 666 number, which is the number of the beast used by some religious sects to invoke Satan.

Is there an ideology using violence against women as an evil excuse to control your mind? Or are you afraid to spot subliminal hints of what may actually be a form of cultural imperialism?

I think to have spotted another one in the GGG logo: Bert Williams smiling in blackface.

Subliminal stimuli are any sensory stimuli that the conscious mind cannot perceive, a type of advertising that seeks to influence people somehow; put all together, the graphic design concepts by M&C Saatchi as described above seem to be spreading a passive-aggressive message:

If you're black, you're bad: don't approach women.

Also, I came up with the idea of selecting a specific section in the street banner shown above, and here's the result obtained.

What does the next image bring to your mind? If this is a person, well, to me it's quite clear this must be depicting a smiling black man who's happy, but please ask your friends for feedback on what they see here -- some might even spot a strange monkey instead of a man provided his ears are huge and his hair white like a Gremlin.

It also occurred to me to just zoom and convert this tiny little pixelated image (taken from the street banner above) into an SVG vector file and got this character to my surprise.

This picture might even evoke the stereotype of an African slave, the Watermelon stereotype, that racist view that black people can be made happy easily with a watermelon.

Therefore, at this stage of this analysis of elements in the graphic design, colors, and concepts selected, there's room to suspect that a professional designer just decided to portray a happy black man (whose ears are bigger than normal) using a smiling word: GOOD, which, by the way, also means to benefit someone or something.

Do you remember the Cambridge Analytica data scandal? My hypothesis is the people behind this campaign are the same ones who spent huge amounts of money on Facebook to support Brexit.

I wonder if my observations are still somehow delusional, so please let me know how GGG's Twitter timeline looks like to you; your comments are very much appreciated!

A core element of this tech debate in my opinion is why inspirational leaders' words, like Makeba's, are not crawled by search engines in 2021, whereas British people are possibly being bombarded with a racist subliminal language in the streets right now.

If a man never approaches a woman, and vice versa, the dynamics of the birth rate will change in any population of individuals. Chances for reproduction among different ethnic groups are expected to decrease with ideological propaganda of this sort, which ultimately wants to control what you think and read. I am not too clear if nowadays it'd more accurate to refer to this thing as an "ideological birth control campaign" instead of an "Apartheid campaign", anyway, this looks like funded by those who paid for Brexit without you even realizing it.

What Can We Do?

So, I suppose the title of today's article "Nightclubs were only open to white South Africans" wants to impact your conscious mind about evil forces acting on the Web and in public spaces too, as opposed to exposing yourself to subliminal messages unconsciously.

The more phrases with silenced words like Makeba's that can be brought into light for AI agents to learn, the better. We deserve a better world to live in, and we want better AI systems that are able to learn from that information.

In fact, I thought transcribing Makeba's words could be illegal because people are not even mentioning it nowadays. If it is not illegal, I'd want to encourage everybody to do the exact same thing as I did.

A good startup idea could be a website called "Silent words". The objective would be to make the information visible on the Web for anyone to read, and web search engines to index.

Finally, remember what Stephen Hawking once said:

AI is likely to be either the best or worst thing to happen to humanity.

If you want to do more to help women feel safe in UK cities like London, ask M&C Saatchi to remove the blackfaces from the marketing campaign, please open a debate on issues like income inequality, mental health, and climate change.

Tags