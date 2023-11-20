Search icon
    Revitalizing NFTs: The Influence of ERC-6551

    Revitalizing NFTs: The Influence of ERC-6551

    The NFT market experiences a 2023 resurgence, led unexpectedly by Bitcoin in 24-hour sales, surpassing Ethereum and Solana. ERC-6551, a new NFT token standard proposed by Future Primitive, revitalizes the space by offering smart contract capabilities without altering existing infrastructures. It enables NFT evolution based on user inputs, introducing novel use cases like composability, identity verification, provenance tracking, and interconnected dynamic digital items known as TBAs. Challenges in fraud prevention and ownership cycles exist but can be addressed with verification mechanisms and governance protocols. ERC-6551 shapes a transformative future where digital assets evolve into interactive entities, inviting exploration into uncharted territories of NFTs and Web3.
    web3 #nft #ethereum #erc6551 #bitcoin
    Anndy Lian

    @anndylian

    Anndy Lian

    Intergovernmental Blockchain Expert | Best Selling Book Author

