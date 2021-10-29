The Best UPS for Gaming PCs: 7 Options to Consider

A UPS is a device that provides electric power to several appliances, including your gaming PC, when the main power supply is off. It detects the lack of power input and uses the battery charge to provide enough power to keep the connected devices operating at full capacity. This way, even when there is a power outage, your PC will continue to work and none of your previous gaming progress will get lost. To help you pick, we have reviewed below the best UPS for gaming PCs in 2021.