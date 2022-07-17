Importance of Authentic Reviews: A Case of how Reviews Help Businesses

A simple webpage is insufficient today; hence, it seems like every corporation has a brand-new innovation that will increase their operations' productivity, marketability, and profitability. An effective client review on a reliable website could make or lose your sales. More than ever, customers are clamoring for social proof of goods and services, so businesses would do well to focus and capitalize on those online testimonials. User-generated feedback has been invaluable, and I intend to demonstrate how simple and straightforward it is to use it to enhance your brand's reputation.

A simple webpage is insufficient today; hence, in this age of technology, it seems like every corporation has a brand-new innovation that will increase their operations' productivity, marketability, and profitability.



Therefore, in order to succeed in the modern world, you must invest in tools that boost your company's efficiency, yet doing so can cause you to overlook the core principles of running a business. Empathic communication can make people feel more at ease. Additionally, obtaining positive client testimonials may boost a prospect's trust in your business before they decide to buy your goods.



An effective client review on a reliable website could make or lose your sales. Although it may sound harsh, that is the reality of the business landscape in both online and offline settings. More than ever, customers are clamoring for social proof of goods and services, so businesses would do well to focus and capitalize on those online testimonials.



Sharing current, genuine customer feedback about their interactions with your company will help potential customers understand what to expect and provide information that is much more effective than generic marketing initiatives. User-generated feedback has been invaluable, and I intend to demonstrate how simple and straightforward it is to use it to enhance your brand's reputation and your company's success.



Here are some intriguing statistics to help put the importance of online customer evaluations into perspective since customers frequently seek out social proof and recommendations**



97% of shoppers read online reviews before making a purchase

72% of consumers say positive reviews make them trust a local business.

88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations

A customer is likely to spend 31% more on a business with “excellent” reviews. (Source: Webfeat.net)

Although there are many perspectives on the web concerning companies and other topics, it's good that not all of them are as loudly voiced as others. Instead, a business owner should concentrate their efforts on the specific platforms that rank as the most popular review locations for prospective clients to browse before making a purchase.



Here are a few of the popular review platforms:

Google My Business

When you Google a business, reviews from this platform come up right away. It's an important weapon to have. Additionally, Google Maps incorporates those reviews into the app, so having a thorough Google My Business profile with testimonials and visual information will increase both the credibility and accessibility of your company.

Social Media (Facebook/Instagram/ Twitter/etc)

Any business that wants to increase customer acquisition must prioritize social media reviews because doing so is a terrific approach to attract the attention of your customers and followers. This means everyone logged into their social media accounts can post a rating or review of a business. They can make that review public, visible to friends, or visible only to them. Making it a no-brainer to manage your reviews here carefully.



This explains why business leaders are utilizing reviews as promotional tools. In addition, reviews are frequently shown to be more effective than promotional content, paid advertising, and conventional sales pitches on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and even Pinterest.

eKomi

Trusted, authentic, transaction-based. As a Google worldwide partner, eKomi offers a unique platform where consumers communicate their verifiable experiences to one another. The various available solutions enable trust, increase sales, reduce returns, and drive organic traffic through self-perpetuating User-Generated-Content.

eKomi's groundbreaking social commerce technology enables online businesses to generate seller ratings, customer reviews, product reviews, and social recommendations, and create viral effects on websites, social media, and search engines allowing for a successful revenue-generating impact for businesses. Some facts on eKomi:

A certified Google Partner

has worked with over 15025 companies globally

Collected over 41.0 Million reviews

In 48 Countries

As you can see from the statistics above, millions of people engage with businesses just like yours, online and through a trusted Feedback company. But what does this mean for your business? By tapping into eKomi services, your business benefits in six important ways.

Kick-start an online conversation

Increases your SEO ranking

Market your business to potential customers

Monitor and manage your online reputation

Measure and improve your online reputation

Positively influence purchasing decisions

In light of this analysis, it's important to note that, keeping clients happy might make establishing connections that are advantageous to both parties easier. Make sure that people discuss your company and, more importantly, that you participate in the conversation. It makes sense then that to facilitate a positive conversation around your product, services, and business, you would need to be on the platform that engages with your consumers.



