The Best Gaming Chairs: The Thrones of Gaming

You don't have to be a Twitch streamer to recognize the need for a good gaming chair. From ergonomics to aesthetics, these bad boys exist to enhance your gaming experience and to complement your battle stations. So, we would like to introduce you to the best gaming chairs in 2021 that are worth shelling out your hard-earned money on.\n\n\\\nOur review of the best gaming chairs will be complemented by a detailed buyer's guide that will take you through all there is to know about gaming chairs, their types, price range, and the factors to look out for when in the market for one.\n\n## Best Gaming Chairs Worth Considering in 2021\n\n### 1. [GTRACING Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/GTRACING-Ergonomic-Backrest-Adjustment-Computer/dp/B01N2RJ0HI?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-f51fl352e.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Best Gaming Chair Overall**\n\nLong sessions of your favorite single or multiplayer games have never been more comfortable with our top-picked gaming chair in 2021, the GTRACING Gaming Chair. This soft PU leather chair is designed stylishly and comes in six color options of black, blue, grey, purple, red, and white.\n\n\\\nErgonomically designed with 3D armrests, adjustable tilt rock tension, and recline support of 90 to 170 degrees, this chair enhances the user's comfort and provides added support. Also, did we mention how easy it is to assemble this bad boy and how you may complement it with other GTRACING gaming gear?\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Easy-to-assemble\n* Class-3 gas lift cylinders for height adjustment\n* Multi-adjustable 3D armrests\n* Angle support of 90 to 170 degrees\n\n\\\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/GTRACING-Ergonomic-Backrest-Adjustment-Computer/dp/B01N2RJ0HI?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 2. [RESPAWN 110 Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/RESPAWN-110-Racing-Style-Gaming-Chair/dp/B076HT2RFQ?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-ac1hz356p.jpeg)\n\n\\\n**Runner Up**\n\nRESPAWN has done an amazing job of making this gaming chair sleek and extra comfy. The chair comes in eight color options of black, blue, forest camo, green, grey, pink, purple, red, and white, and has a 275-pound weight capacity!\n\n\\\nThe 4D adjustable armrests, headrests, and lumbar support are complemented by padded cushioning and a reclining range of 90-155 degrees with infinite locking positions. RESPAWN's limited lifetime warranty is like a cherry on top of it all.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* 4D adjustable armrests\n* Easy to assemble\n* 275 kg weight capacity\n* Lifetime warranty\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/RESPAWN-110-Racing-Style-Gaming-Chair/dp/B076HT2RFQ?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 3. [Marvel Avengers Massage Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/Avengers-Chair-Chairs-Adults-Ergonomic-Reclining/dp/B08R2TYKGW?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-mp1j235go.jpeg)\n\n**Most Ergonomic Chair**\n\nThe Marvel Avengers Massage Gaming Chair gives you the option to deck out your setup with a style that is themed after your favorite Marvel heroes. What's better is the option to plug in the USB and enjoy the lumbar cushion's dual vibration mode.\n\n\\\nThe durable covers and cushions are placed in a 0.3 mm steel frame that is resistant to corrosion and rust. You can recline the chair to a full 180° and adjust the height to your liking with Class IV gas lift cylinders.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Vibrant colors and Marvel-themed designs\n* Lumbar massager\n* The backrest reclines up to 180°\n* 3D adjustable armrests\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Avengers-Chair-Chairs-Adults-Ergonomic-Reclining/dp/B08R2TYKGW?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 4. [OFM Racing Style Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/OFM-Collection-Racing-Style-Gaming/dp/B08QL1GSYF?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-1q1ky354x.jpeg)**Sleek Style**\n\nOFM's ESS Collection Gaming Chair is all about comfort. The 5.5" thick seat is complemented by armrests that are cushioned with 2" padding and comfy headrest and lumbar supports.\n\nThe gaming chair also boasts some great adjustability features in the form of adjustable tilt tension and pneumatic height adjustment. That's a check on providing you with proper posture and minimizing back pain and sore muscles from long play sessions. Pretty cool, right?\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* 11 color options\n* Adjustable tilt tension\n* Pneumatic height adjustment\n\n\\\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/OFM-Collection-Racing-Style-Gaming/dp/B08QL1GSYF?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 5. [GTPLAYER Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/GTPLAYER-Footrest-Ergonomic-Adjustable-Computer/dp/B08332K9XN?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-x71n535d1.jpeg)\n\n**Also Consider**\n\nVon Racer has always strived at innovating the gaming landscape and its Massage Gaming Chair does just that. The retractable padded footrest, along with a lumbar massager, means added comfort and relaxation for the user.\n\n\\\nThe gaming chair also boasts adjustable height and back pistons along with a great locking system. Yes, you heard that right; you'll be able to adjust the back angle so that the chair fits the curvature of your spine!\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* 1-year warranty\n* Lumbar massager\n* Easy assembly\n* 90°-135° recline\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/VON-RACER-Massage-Gaming-Chair/dp/B0824LMBRH?tag=hackernoon01-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n### 7. [Shuanghu Gaming Chair](https://www.amazon.com/Shuanghu-Ergonomic-Computer-Footrest-Reclining/dp/B08LMQVKM7?tag=hackernoon01-20)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/uMLtQ3dk2yZeTw3Jus1PkGbVxu33-pm1r33525.jpeg)**Also Consider**\n\nShuanghu's Gaming Chair is made of the highest quality PU leather that is super easy-to-clean and comes in four shades of eye-popping colors; black, red, green, and white. This comfy gaming chair includes adequate padding on the armrest, back and headrest areas for added support and cushioning.\n\n\\\n**Key Features**\n\n* Easy assembly\n* 90°-150° recline\n* 360° rotation\n\n \\\n\n> ***[Look on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Shuanghu-Ergonomic-Computer-Footrest-Reclining/dp/B08LMQVKM7?tag=hn001-20)***\n\n\n---\n\n## Best Gaming Chair Buying Guide\n\nMost people think twice before investing in a relatively expensive item like a gaming chair. Well, we say that you skip on the second shot at thinking and just read our comprehensive buyer's guide instead.\n\n### What Are The Different Types Of Gaming Chairs?\n\nWe’ve identified three types of gaming chairs:\n\n* PC Gaming Chairs\n* Console Gaming Chairs\n* Hybrid Gaming Chairs\n\n#### PC Gaming Chairs\n\nIf you close your eyes and try visualizing a gaming chair, there is a high chance that the image that pops in your mind is that of a PC gaming chair. This type of gaming chair is the most popular and recognized of the three.\n\n\\\nA PC gaming chair is just like your everyday office swivel chair and boasts castors that allow you to adjust the chair's height and recline. So, what is it that makes a PC gaming chair different from its office counterpart?\n\n\\\nWell, it is made specifically for PC gamers. So, it is infused with technologies that enhance their comfort and endurance during long sessions in front of the desktop. It includes an adjustable headrest, improved lumbar support, as well as comfy armrests, and detachable cushioning.\n\nInterestingly, or rather intriguingly, PC gaming chairs are also sometimes called ‘racer gaming chairs’ since they’re designed like race car seats. Other manufacturers consider a racer chair as being a different animal altogether that is specifically made for (you guessed it) racing games.\n\n#### Console Gaming Chairs\n\nAs the name suggests, console gaming chairs are popular among gamers who prefer playing on their trusty consoles. We don't intend to incite a war between console and PC gamers when we say that console players generally prefer a more ‘laid-back’ gaming experience.\n\n\\\nSo, console gaming chairs, also called platform gaming chairs, fulfill that need with a chair that isn't meant to be used at a desk. The ‘Rockers’, another name for them, do not sit on a swivel or legs. Rather, the L-shaped seats are placed directly on the floor.\n\n\\\nThe well-cushioned backrest functions more like a recliner and can be rocked back and forth, hence the name. The best of these console gaming chairs also come equipped with fancy features like built-in speakers, cup holders, and charging ports.\n\n#### Hybrid Gaming Chairs\n\nWhat happens when the best features of PC and console gaming chairs are mixed? Well, this combination results in the creation of hybrid gaming chairs. These chairs aren't meant for the professional player who prefers specialized equipment. Rather, it is for those die-hard gamers who can afford the chunky price tag that comes attached with these technological masterpieces.\n\n\\\nIt would be nothing less than a sin to generalize the characteristics of a hybrid gaming chair. While most of them sport the shape and style of a platform chair while being mounted on a swivel base, many manufacturers offer the option to get it custom built.\n\n\\\nThe most premium hybrids are meant to provide an involved gaming experience and come equipped with a wide array of monitor screens, built-in surround sound, and goodies like a steering wheel for racing games and pads that offer haptic feedback.\n\n### What To Look For When Buying Gaming Chairs?\n\nWe recommend looking at two factors when in the market for a new gaming chair.\n\n#### Ergonomics & Adjustability\n\nThat's a rather fancy word we've got there: ergonomics. However, it is a pivotal factor to consider when buying a new gaming chair. So, what does ergonomics mean? Well, in simple words, it means the chair's design and how that said design is tailored to suit your preferences and needs.\n\n\\\nAn ergonomic gaming chair will help you be more productive and efficient at gaming, while simultaneously keeping you comfy and your muscles supported. Ergonomics and a high level of adjustability go hand in hand.\n\n\\\nThe best gaming chairs allow the configuration of seat height, lumbar support, and armrests. You'll often notice the words, “2D” or “4D” armrests, on the specs sheet of a gaming chair. The “D” stands for “Directional” and basically means that the armrests are adjustable in that specific number of dimensions.\n\n\\\nOther awesome features like tension mechanisms, tilt locks, responsive motion, inbuilt footrests, and added cushioning are also found in these gaming chairs. More adjustability features enhance the overall ergonomics of the chair but also inflate the price tag.\n\n#### Material & Durability\n\nThe best gaming chairs will sit at your battle station for close to 5 years. So, one that ends up breaking down before that is a big no. We recommend looking at the materials in the chair's composition to determine its longevity.\n\n\\\nAs far as the chair's frame goes, you should only look at ones that boast high-quality metal, usually steel. The base should be made of aluminum with casters that are at least 3” in width. Nylon bases and plastic frames should generally be avoided.\n\n\\\nYour chair's seat can be made of either leather (the genuine kind, PU, or PVC), fabric, or mesh. While each material boasts its respective pros and cons, genuine leather-made gaming chairs are God-tier.\n\n\\\nWhile extremely expensive, genuine leather gaming chairs boast a premium feel and are the least prone to cracks and peels over time. The material is also more breathable when stacked against its cheaper, PU and PVC counterparts. Being better at absorbing and releasing moisture equals a chair that is cool and relatively sweat-free.\n\n\\\nOn the cheaper albeit less durable side of things are fabric and mesh chairs. It is also worth mentioning that mesh chairs are a pain to clean and getting stains out can sometimes even tear the cover! Moreover, we recommend opting for gaming chairs that have cushioning with mold-shaped or cold foam filling for the best results.\n\n### Tips For Buying A Gaming Chair\n\nAllow us now to equip you with some expert buying tips that will help in making a more informed decision before you pull the trigger on a new gaming chair.\n\n#### Style\n\nGaming chairs come in a plethora of colors and styles. If you're into matching it with your RGB rig, there is surely one that will meet your needs and will gel out with your battle station's gloriousness.\n\n#### Warranty\n\nIsn't this a bit obvious for a big investment like a gaming chair? A minimum warranty duration of at least a year should be looked into. Some gaming chairs even come with lifetime warranties. Crazy, isn't it?\n\n### How Much Do Gaming Chairs Really Cost? Are They Worth Spending Money On?\n\nLet's talk about the dollar signs now. Gaming chairs are generally priced in three tiers; budget, mid-range, and premium. There is one other range, however, and that is the luxury tier. Sadly, most of us can only drool at the best gaming experience that money can buy.\n\n\\\nBudget chairs start at around $200, mid-range $300, and premium models costing upwards of $400. As you go up on the budget range, you'll start seeing better quality materials and adjustability options.\n\n\\\nSo, are these bad boys worth spending your money on? Well, they do offer a superior gaming experience and comfort, and make your gaming station look very cool. The feasibility of the amount that you're willing to shell out, however, will depend on your desire for that support and luxury.\n\n## Gaming Chairs FAQ\n\n| Q: What is the best chair for gaming? |\n|----|\n| *A: Our extensive research of the best gaming chairs resulted in GTRACING's Gaming Chair taking the top spot. The easy-to-assemble and stylish chair has great adjustability options that are sure to enhance the comfort and overall experience of the user.* |\n| **Q: What should I look for when buying a gaming chair?** |\n| *A: Ergonomics is a must when purchasing a gaming chair. An adjustable, ergonomic gaming chair will make your gaming sessions more productive and less tiring. We also recommend looking out for high-quality materials for added longevity, stylish designs, and products backed by good warranty plans*. |\n| **Q: What gaming chairs do pros use?** |\n| *A: Pros and streamers often use expensive gaming chairs like the Maxnomic Dominator Gaming Chair (used by ninja) or the Herman Miller Aeron (used by Shroud). These chairs cost top-dollar and boast top-of-the-line ergonomic and adjustability functions as well.* |\n\n\\\n