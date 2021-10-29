Ethical Hacking is Anything But Boring

@ amateurweb The Amateur Web Just trying to learn web dev and share my thoughts

Whether you're just graduating with a Computer Science degree or you've been doing the same job for a long time, it's natural to feel like you need something new. Burnout is real and most of us experience it at some point in our lives.

Do you know what a few of the top causes of burnout are? Low salaries and boring, monotonous work. Sure, many new Computer Science grads won't have to worry about the low salary problem, but there's plenty of monotonous work for coders in the tech industry. In this piece, we're going to discuss a career path that's a little more exciting than your average code documentation gig.

Once upon a time, we used to think of hacking as a bad thing. Hackers were people who took for their own benefit and left pain and devastation in their wake. Today, movies have started to make hackers cool but, more importantly, the digital world has put a higher emphasis on cybersecurity than ever. Now, job hunters around the world are always looking for ethical hackers to help protect their businesses from becoming the next victim of a massive data dump.

Ethical hackers get paid to hack into corporate networks or systems and expose vulnerabilities. Basically, they use their hacking skills to help improve an organization's infrastructure and protect the information and security of untold numbers of people.

Not only is it a noble job, but it's anything but boring. New businesses present new challenges, new cybersecurity threats require new preventions, and you're always honing your skills to have a better approach and new ways to eliminate threats.

There are a lot of ways to learn ethical hacking. You can study text breakdowns online, learn from an experienced colleague, or spend hours on Reddit just talking it through. Alternatively, there are online course resources like The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle to help you learn valuable skills on your own time.

This nine-course bundle includes nearly 80 hours of training in today's most important ethical hacking tools and techniques. You'll learn from certified experts like Mohamed Atef and Amit Huddar and hone your skills by working on actual projects.

Atef is an ICT Consultant and penetration instructor who has earned a significant number of certifications, including Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CompTIA Security +, and more. Huddar is a software engineer and entrepreneur who operates the software company Softdust. He provides his company's own security.

Between these two teachers, you'll cover a wide range of ethical hacking topics through an experienced lens. You'll learn how to hack sites using penetration testing, use Kali Linux for ethical hacking, study to ace the CompTIA Security+ exam, and much more.

Through hands-on practice, you'll understand how to bypass different security layers, how to compromise computers and crash systems, how to gather information about targets, how to generate evil files like backdoors, keyloggers, credential harvesters, and much more.

There's something nice to be said about good trouble. If you're sick of what you're doing and want to explore an exciting new challenge, consider ethical hacking. You can get your toes wet in The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for just $43 for a limited time.

