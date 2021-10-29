The Best Pokemon Games to Purchase in 2021

Looking for gifts for the Pokemon fan in your life? Well, New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch is one of the most excellent gifts that you can give to a Pokemon fan. Pokemon Shield is the most child-friendly game to give to the new generation of Pokemon fans. New games include some new Pokemon characters that are definitely surprising and cool for a new generation. The best Pokemon games in 2021 are available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Ultra 3DS. The games are available in the US, Europe, and Australia.