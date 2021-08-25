Search icon
Build your PC with the Best CPUs for Gaming and Streaming by@otakugamer

Build your PC with the Best CPUs for Gaming and Streaming

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC comes with Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz 6-Core processor, an 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 500GB PCI-E NVMe SSD system, and Genuine 64-bit Windows OS. The Skytech Archangel Gaming PC uses an AMD. 5-Core 12-Thread 3.6GHz CPU with a max boost of 4.2 GHz, 500GB. SSD, and 16GB. RAM, and an amazing NVIDIA GeForce. GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card. This CPU has an HDMI port, DisplayPort, six USB 3.1, two USB 2.0, and RJ-45.
