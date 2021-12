The IRONSTORE corner desk is a nearly full L-shaped desk with optimized spacing to enhance the leg room. It is made of safe P2 MDF Bond and thicker steel. The Casaottima L-Shaped desk was created to create a beautiful texture, looks beautiful, and is phenomenally durable. It has adjustable leg pads to ensure the desk is sturdy on uneven ground. It also features large desktop-size tables with three pieces that can be separated into two sides to make more efficient use of the room space.