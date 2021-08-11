Reviewing the Font: Savate

\\\nHi Friends 👋\n\nThis week was huge for me because I have just onboarded a co-founder, [Wenting](https://twitter.com/DesignJokes) 🎉. She is joining me full-time on the journey to cofound [Typogram](https://email.mg2.substack.com/c/eJwlUMtuxCAM_JrlGPFIgBw49NLfQAQcFjWBCJyu0q8vu5EsWfbYHs94hxBLvQxCQ3KUhhavA0yGV9sAESo5G1SbgiHBjIHpSZPU7FoBdpc2g_UEcpzLlrzDVPJ7ko-cToo8jRTUO87cyBblhZilX6UTvaGWQNksb0J3hgTZg4FfqFfJQDbzRDzaQ3w9-HeP_lKJ1e2DL70iyXDKGdWM0okKKgc26HmRIjDp1jAqPblVhlXOnKoZtKQgHiPdIx_auTR0_qcf2kk1f0-X4wsyphwZY30ovkV90K7J9ryfOeFlIbtlg3DLxdutjwE2QobaXQzWoWGS60kxpeUo6K2u-yFm3QE1kU4fSt_KZi0Z2z9nsX6v) and to bring you unique content. This weekend we discussed all the exciting plans we have for the future, and I am excited!\n\nNow, onto our newest issue. Last week, I received a lot of positive feedback about memes as a topic, so I thought it might be fun to do another one on the themes of parody and imitation 🤡.\n\n\n---\n\n## In this issue:\n\nTheme: Parody & Imitation\n\nFont of the Week: [Savate](https://velvetyne.fr/fonts/savate/)\n\nDesign idea: Parody\n\nColor Inspiration: Nan, Northern Thailand\n\n\\\n ![img: sample of Savate](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-g-006-y-0-as-6-cqws-434-y.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## Font of the Week\n\n### Something is Different about Savate\n\n**Are you looking for something artsy but different? Savate[1](https://fonts.substack.com/p/fontdiscovery-32-let-your-inner-craftsman#footnote-1) has it.** Savate was inspired by hand lettering found in the suburbs of Paris. There is a strong calligraphic vibe and quirkiness that jumps out to the audience. There is a secret to this extra funkiness – it has reverse stress.\n\n### Hold on, what is Stress?\n\nWhen painters paint, the medium and method they choose affect the outcome. **Similarly, the tool and its process of mark-making affect the way our letterforms look.** For example, if you look closely at serifs like Times New Roman, you’ll notice there are thick and thin parts in the strokes of the letters. The strokes appear this way because of the calligraphic process: the brush was held at an angle to create the letters you see. We call the change of stroke width across letters *stress*.\n\n ![img: this graphic shows where the thick and thin is](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-h-006-z-0-as-64-upi-8-e-5-f.jpg)\n\n### What is Reverse Stress?\n\nReverse stress means the thicks and thins of the letter are switched. Where the letter is supposed to be thin, it’s now thick. You can see how normal and reverse stress compare below.\n\n ![img: normal stress letters vs. reverse stress letters](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-h-00700-as-6-gnrl-3-swq.jpg)\n\nBecause we are used to the normal stress of the letters, the reverse stress causes us to pay more attention to the letterforms.\n\n### How to use it for the logo?\n\nSavate communicates quirky and crafty. Its casual voice is created by slick, calligraphic characters and reverse stress. Its casual tone is suitable for a brand that has something to do with cities or urban environments, artsy or creative.\n\n### How to use it for marketing?\n\nSavate has one weight and is available in both normal and italic. It is best for simple marketing projects like graphics and simple landing pages without levels of information. Savate’s quirky personality will come through at large sizes for marketing graphics. It can pair with [Work Sans.](https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Work+Sans?query=work+sans+)\n\nAs for body sizes, it works, but its quirky personality will jump out in paragraphs. Consider if this is appropriate for the information you are expressing before use.\n\n ![img: Savate being used together with Work Sans](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-i-00710-as-68-hqg-6-nr-5.jpg)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-k-00720-as-64-q-4-o-5-cpq.jpg)\n\nimg: Savate being used in branding for Arcadian Field, a music festival; source: [@ArcadianField](https://twitter.com/arcadianfield?lang=en), [FontsinUse](https://fontsinuse.com/uses/22289/arcadian-field)\n\n\n---\n\n## Design Idea of the Week\n\n### Parody\n\nWhen we talked about [memes,](https://fonts.substack.com/p/fontdiscovery-31-communicate-weird) we mentioned parody as a technique to create memes. **Parody is a “visual satire” that relies on the audience’s recognition of the original material.** For example, the “Steve Jobs in a black turtleneck” picture is parodied by HBO.\n\nDesign writer Steven Heller said, “parodies are not designed to insult the target, but rather, trigger recognition, providing satisfactions that they are in on the joke.[2](https://fonts.substack.com/p/fontdiscovery-32-let-your-inner-craftsman#footnote-2)” Is parody a technique you can use in your projects?\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-l-00730-as-6-fbnihiqm.jpg)\n\n ![img: top-HBO’s Silicon Valley parodies this iconic Steve Jobs picture; source: HBO; bottom–Sesame Street, an American show, parodies Game of Thrones, an HBO TV show. source: YouTube](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-m-00740-as-63-ksx-5-tpy.jpg)\n\n\n---\n\n## Color Inspiration of the Week\n\n### Nan, Northern Thailand\n\nToday we have an image contribution from the community. This image is taken in Nan, in Northern Thailand, by Nic. Thanks for the photo, Nic!

 ![https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-m-00750-as-67-e-5-z-33-bh.jpg](https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fdc72f6c1-c84c-4f2f-a988-6a90bb41816d_1075x694.png)

img: Nan, Northern Thailand, source: Nic. ## 🌱 Jargon Buster!

Today we'll be sharing a set:

### **Typeface**

A typeface (or *type* for short) is a set of glyphs that share a common design—for *example, Helvetica.*

### **Font**

A font is a particular size, weight, and style of a typeface. *For example, 12 point Helvetica bold.*


---

## Creative Prompt

What can you imitate? Write down a plan of action.


---

## Thank you!

Thanks for being here for another week. Savate is available [here.](https://velvetyne.fr/fonts/savate/) It is designed by Wech.

 ![img: Savate infographic](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-72-xo-2-n-00760-as-67-ehvf-21-p.jpg) As part of running Typogram, I create this digestible weekly guide with fonts, colors, and design ideas to help founders, creators, and makers step up their game in marketing and get creative!*\n\n**If you enjoy this series, you can subscribe [here.](https://fonts.substack.com/) Have more questions about design and fonts?** Please email me [hua@typogram.co](mailto:hua@typogram.co) or find me on Twitter at [@HuaTweets](https://twitter.com/HuaTweets).\n\n\\\nAlso published on <https://blog.typogram.co/FontDiscovery-32-Let-your-inner-craftsman-speak-with-the-font-Savate-06135f6893894e0e9f822f2a32616d13>.