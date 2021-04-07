Reviewing the Font: Plex

Every week I research a new font, write a 3-minute design and branding newsletter called FontDiscovery, and sharing design and branding tips around the font. This week we looked at Plex, a family of fonts that includes Sans, Serif, and Monospaced versions. You can use Plex for projects with complex information.

img: sample of Plex (serif, sans, and mono)

The Plex Family

Plex is a system of fonts that has sans, serif, and monospaced versions. Plex is extensive because IBM originally commissioned it as its brand font1. IBM wanted to illustrate the themes of mankind and machine. The font mirrored this brand vision by having neutral, balanced yet approachable normal weights and more friendly italics. This highly versatile system of fonts can work for a variety of projects. When used together, they can complement each other to display complex text information for app user interfaces, spreadsheets, or presentations.

img: IBM’s internal PowerPoint template using Plex; source: ibm

What Are Monospaced Fonts?

img: monospaced fonts are fixed width. Look at monospaced “1” comparing to the proportional “1”.

Oh, we haven't talked much about monospaced fonts.

So far, the fonts we have covered have been proportional, where each character takes as much width as it needs. Monospaced fonts are fixed width (all of the characters have the same width). Most "typewriter" fonts are monospaced. Also, the fonts you see in code editors, like Courier.

Monospaced fonts are great for displaying numbers, like prices, playback time, and more, because every single character is the same width, which means, the numbers line up perfectly. Monospaced numbers are also called tabular numbers, because... they are born to be used in tables and spreadsheets. If you are creating a project with numbers and data, try a monospaced font -- you will be pleased.

img: top– monospaced; bottom– not monospaced. This is why mono is great for numbers, especially numbers on dynamic labels like these. source: https://blog.usejournal.com

Plex at a Glance

Plex Mono is perfect for numbers, symbols. It is also great for showing code snippets. Plex Mono Italic has the most personality out of the Plex bunch.

Some excellent features of Plex Mono include:

A dotted 0 that differentiates from the letter O.

Curved tails in "l," "z," and "Q" for mono italic.

Plex Sans is perfect for presentation and displaying text. It has excellent legibility. This also goes for the Plex Serif, which is more suited for editorial storytelling.

img: nice type details of Plex Mono. Have I convinced you to try the mono italic? Too adorable.

How should I use Plex for logo and branding?

As you can already guess: coming from a tech company, Plex has the approachable, accessible tone that many other tech companies enjoy employing in branding. The question is: Can I use it for my own company since it's already associated with another brand? The answer is yes. As you have seen in these examples, Plex has already been open-sourced and free to use. The sans and serif versions are perfect for any company that looks to be open and approachable. The monospace version communicates friendliness. The Monospace Italic is very cutesy. Overall, a highly versatile family of fonts for you to play within your projects.

img: hackernoon uses are Plex for its site. The UI texts are Plex Mono. the article is Plex Sans. source: https://hackernoon.com/

Where & How to use Plex

⭢ Logo

Tech companies with open, accessible, or friendly brand personalities. Most of the "friendly" are in the monospace italic of this font.

⭢ Typography System & Pairing

(marketing, presentation, and website)

Plex pairs well with each other and has many weights. It can display complex data like pricings. Plex Sans can pair nicely with Playfair Display. Plex Serif can pair nicely with Space Grotesque.

img: an example showing Plex Serif, Mono, and Sans being used together

Cautiously avoid

Here is a tip instead: If you use bold versions of anything at a smaller size, you can increase the letter spacing slightly — it allows people to read better.

Creative prompt

On my Instagram, I host a Tip Wednesday design challenge, where you gave a tip on a subject you know about on Wednesday and publish it as a post and a story. Can you make a Tip Wednesday post with Plex?

Phew, you Made it

You can find Plex in Canva and Figma. It is available to download on Google Fonts.

img: summary of Plex in a neat infographic

