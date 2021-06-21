Reviewing the Font: Piazzolla & How to Use it

Hi There!

Thanks so much for being here. Every week, we profile a new font and dive into trends, facts, and how-tos about using it. In this post, we have Piazzolla.

Pizza, Piazza, Piazzolla?

image: sample of Piazzolla

Piazzolla, not your stereotypical serif

Serif lettering originates from inscriptional lettering created by the Romans. The Romans were great at making things with stones — sculptures, architectures, carving texts into buildings — you name it, they built it. The letter outlines were first painted onto the stone, and then the stone carver followed the brush marks. The flares carvers made at the end of the stroke and corners became the serifs you see now.

image: Times New Roman is one of the most well-known serif fonts

image: The Trajan Column is the best-known example of Roman Inscription lettering. Photo credit: http://www.ipernity.com

Serifs are usually considered classic, serious, and proper. Piazzolla is all of those things, but with doses of energy. The tension between the straight edges and curves gives this serif trendy and updated vibes. As a serif, Piazzolla is classic, serious, but with a fun, lively touch.

What is Piazzolla good for?

Logo

Piazzolla is classic with a trendy twist. If your brand is classic but geared towards a younger audience, why not give Piazzolla a try?

Typography System

This typeface has many weights, which means it can be used in various settings, as header, subhead, or body. It is perfect for websites and information-heavy projects.

Cautiously avoid

Don’t clutter your design with a bunch of bold, capitalized texts. It overwhelms your audience.

Before we say goodbye, I want to know what you think of our issues so far. Was there anything confusing? Email me, [email protected] or contact me on @HuaTweets on Twitter!

Piazzolla is available here. Have a nice week and see you in the next issue! If you like this series, you can subscribe here or read it on my blog.

Previously published on https://blog.typogram.co/Font-of-the-Week-No-2-12c9de0485a445ae81fbf8882f7f7396.

Also Featured In

Tags