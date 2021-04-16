Reviewing The Font: Pacifico & Tips on How To Use It

Hi there👋

I hope you are having a great week so far! This weekend was big for me because I got my covid vaccine shot. I also helped some other folks in my community got theirs💛 ! I am still recovering from the side effects, but I am very close to back to 💯 ! How’s the weekend for you?

Let’s get to our design and font tips for the day.

img: sample of Pacifico

Aloha, Pacifico!

The way our writings look is affected by the tool we use. Script lettering is an excellent example of this. The voice of a script font is very dependent on its writing instruments. For instance, a script written with a fountain pen appears formal, while a script written with a marker, ball-point pen, or brush appears casual.

img: each tool results in a distinctive script.

Scripts like Pacifico fall in the latter category and have enjoyed a rise in popularity in recent years. Pacifico was very popular in the 2010s and was updated in 2016 to include light and bold weights thanks to its popularity. It is a casual and fun brush script that takes inspiration from 1950s American surf culture. The roundness in the strokes makes this script popular among brands that want to appear laidback and fun. We feel at ease when we look at something that feels personalized, welcoming, and effortless. Pacifico also brings a sense of retro due to its inspiration from an earlier time.

img: Pacifico’s strokes are drawn to illustrate its easiness.

Font Details

It’s all about casualness. Pacifico has several uppercase letters drawn in lowercase form, to appear extra laidback. The round and exaggerated stroke also make us feel at ease.

img: These are the uppercase letters of Pacifico. As you can see, a couple of the uppercase letter is actually lowercase. I outlined a few here.

How should I use it for branding?

This font communicates fun, easy, and retro. If your brand is looking to communicate these values to your audience, Pacifico could work for you. The light and regular are the most refreshing of the weights and can be great for logos. The bold is very thick and more suitable for statement-making items, like social media posts or packaging.

img: It is common to see brush lettering on food trucks like this one. source: fontsInUse

img: Olive Garden’s logo uses a font that is similar to Pacifico.

img: many brands use script lettering to appear personable, fun, and laidback. Drugmaker Eli Lilly uses a stylized version of the founder’s signature. source: twitter

How should I use it for marketing?

Pacifico is fantastic for big display text. It has a lot of character, so try using it sparingly. A good use case is when you have a few words you want to highlight on a marketing graphic. It is not best for longer pieces of text since it can be tough to read.

img: in longer texts, Pacifico is incredibly not user-friendly and hard to read.

Quick overview

Font Details

Some uppercase letters are drawn in lowercase forms, like ‘a’ for ‘A’

Brushstrokes in uppercase letters are drawn to show a relaxed look

Logo & Branding

Perfect for brands that want to look laid back with a bit of retro

Good for making statements

Typography System (marketing, presentation, and website)

Use sparingly

Do not use on long pieces of text

Best pair with a simple sans serif, like Roboto, Helvetica Neue

img: example paring of Pacifico and Helvetica Neue

Cautiously avoid

Avoid adding letter space between letters to completely “disconnect” a script.

img: it is not best practice to separate letters of scriptsCreative prompt

Try designing a Throwback Thursday post with Pacifico font on Twitter or Instagram!

Phew, you made it.

Pacifico is available here and here.

You can use this font for free on adobe by making a free account (without buying a creative cloud membership).

img: summary of Pacifico in a neat infographic

Have more questions about design and fonts? Please email me! hua@typogram.co or find me on Twitter at @HuaTweets

If you liked today’s post, please consider sharing it with a friend…That would make my day!

