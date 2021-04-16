Reviewing The Font:   Pacifico & Tips on How To Use It

write: blog.typogram.co | work: typogram.co
I hope you are having a great week so far! This weekend was big for me because I got my covid vaccine shot. I also helped some other folks in my community got theirs💛 ! I am still recovering from the side effects, but I am very close to back to 💯 ! How’s the weekend for you?
Let’s get to our design and font tips for the day.
img: sample of Pacifico
The way our writings look is affected by the tool we use. Script lettering is an excellent example of this. The voice of a script font is very dependent on its writing instruments. For instance, a script written with a fountain pen appears formal, while a script written with a marker, ball-point pen, or brush appears casual.
img: each tool results in a distinctive script.
Scripts like Pacifico fall in the latter category and have enjoyed a rise in popularity in recent years. Pacifico was very popular in the 2010s and was updated in 2016 to include light and bold weights thanks to its popularity. It is a casual and fun brush script that takes inspiration from 1950s American surf culture. The roundness in the strokes makes this script popular among brands that want to appear laidback and fun. We feel at ease when we look at something that feels personalized, welcoming, and effortless. Pacifico also brings a sense of retro due to its inspiration from an earlier time.
img: Pacifico’s strokes are drawn to illustrate its easiness.
It’s all about casualness. Pacifico has several uppercase letters drawn in lowercase form, to appear extra laidback. The round and exaggerated stroke also make us feel at ease.
img: These are the uppercase letters of Pacifico. As you can see, a couple of the uppercase letter is actually lowercase. I outlined a few here.
This font communicates fun, easy, and retro. If your brand is looking to communicate these values to your audience, Pacifico could work for you. The light and regular are the most refreshing of the weights and can be great for logos. The bold is very thick and more suitable for statement-making items, like social media posts or packaging.
img: It is common to see brush lettering on food trucks like this one. source: fontsInUse
img: Olive Garden’s logo uses a font that is similar to Pacifico.
img: many brands use script lettering to appear personable, fun, and laidback. Drugmaker Eli Lilly uses a stylized version of the founder’s signature. source: twitter
Pacifico is fantastic for big display text. It has a lot of character, so try using it sparingly. A good use case is when you have a few words you want to highlight on a marketing graphic. It is not best for longer pieces of text since it can be tough to read.
img: in longer texts, Pacifico is incredibly not user-friendly and hard to read.
Font Details
Logo & Branding
Typography System (marketing, presentation, and website)
img: example paring of Pacifico and Helvetica Neue
Avoid adding letter space between letters to completely “disconnect” a script.
img: it is not best practice to separate letters of scriptsCreative prompt
Try designing a Throwback Thursday post with Pacifico font on Twitter or Instagram!
Pacifico is available here and here.
You can use this font for free on adobe by making a free account (without buying a creative cloud membership).
img: summary of Pacifico in a neat infographic
