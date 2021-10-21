Reviewing the Font Noto

Hua is a designer and bootstrapping founder building [Typogram] a brand design tool. She created this digestible guide with fonts, colors, and design ideas to help founders, creators, and makers step up their game in marketing and get creative. Noto Sans is a joint project by Google, Adobe, and Monotype to eliminate ‘Tofu’ which is the box that shows up when there is a missing character. Noto is one of my favorite open-sourced font family of all time due to its extensive language support.