Rethinking Monitoring for AI-Based Technical Support Systems

by
byRohith Narasimhamurthy@rnmurthy

Senior Software Engineer, Amazon AI & Distributed Systems

September 10th, 2025
featured image - Rethinking Monitoring for AI-Based Technical Support Systems
    Speed
    Voice
Rohith Narasimhamurthy

About Author

Rohith Narasimhamurthy HackerNoon profile picture
Rohith Narasimhamurthy@rnmurthy

Senior Software Engineer, Amazon AI & Distributed Systems

Read my storiesAbout @rnmurthy

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#genai#genai-support-agents#traditional-monitoring#dual-layer-solution#real-time-evaluation#human-expert-benchmark#genai-use-cases#genai-monitoring

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories