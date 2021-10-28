Retention Rate Essentials: Let’s Walk You Through Correct Measures
At its core, retention measures the ability of your business to keep paying customers over time. It is a question of strategic importance for SaaS companies because of how the subscription model works. The best acquisition engine in the world can’t save you if your retention is not up to par. We put together this quick guide to help you learn how to measure, analyze, and improve your retention rates. We’ll get into some of the current trends about retention further down in this guide.
Subscription analytics platform for growing SaaS businesses 📈