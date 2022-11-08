Retail Trading Tech Trends, the Positive Impacts, and More

Too Long; Didn't Read

Pluto is poised to disrupt the way that young people think about investing through providing battle-tested resources to help even the most novice investor. Pluto is democratizing finance, and aims to shift power from Wall Street back into the hands of retail investors. We just launched live crypto trading on our platform on November 1, and are looking forward to onboarding more users in the coming months. We also plan to expand the amount of assets available on Pluto’s platform well beyond crypto. The company just launched its live trading platform on Nov. 1.