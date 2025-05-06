Results and Discussion: Forecasting Technological Convergence in Cybersecurity

Abstract and 1. Introduction

This section delves into the details of the results and their insights, followed by a case study illustrating the effectiveness of our proposed method in two cybersecurity topics. Finally, we discuss the limitations and future work.

The following tables provide detailed forecasting accuracy for each method, presenting data specific to index types, algorithms, and forecasting horizons. In these tables, Index 1 and Index 2 represent citations from one technology to another and vice versa. Index 3 and 4 denote collaboration based on incremental and non-incremental h-indices, respectively, while Index 5 pertains to common keywords. The colors brown, violet, and blue indicate the best forecasting accuracy for horizons of 3, 6, and 12 months, respectively.

























Overall, no single forecasting method consistently outperformed others across all tasks. For local forecasting, exponential smoothing and Theta algorithms demonstrated superior performance, while random forest outperformed linear regression and light gradient boosting machine (LGBM) in other forecasting types. In contrast, transfer learning methods exhibited comparatively poorer performance, potentially due to their computationally intensive nature and associated training limitations.





Different index types exhibited diverse forecasting outcomes. Citation indices, often flat, were straightforward to predict, resulting in a median SMAPEs of 0 across all forecasting horizons (see Table 4). Conversely, collaboration indices posed greater challenges, with the most accurate predictions stemming from randomized clustering forecasting using random forests (refer to Table 2). Keyword indices saw reasonable forecasting, with algorithmic clustering via random forests providing the most accurate results (Table 3).





