Results and Discussion: Forecasting Technological Convergence in Cybersecurity

by Text MiningMay 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section delves into the details of the results and their insights, followed by a case study illustrating the effectiveness of our proposed method
featured image - Results and Discussion: Forecasting Technological Convergence in Cybersecurity
forecasting tech trippy Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work and 2.1 Technology Convergence Approaches

2.2 Technology Convergence Measurements

2.3 Technology Convergence Models

3 Data

4 Method and 4.1 Proximity Indices

4.2 Interpolation and Fitting Data

4.3 Clustering

4.4 Forecasting

5 Results and Discussion and 5.1 Overall Results

5.2 Case Study

5.3 Limitations and Future Works

6 Conclusion and References

Appendix

5 Results and Discussion

This section delves into the details of the results and their insights, followed by a case study illustrating the effectiveness of our proposed method in two cybersecurity topics. Finally, we discuss the limitations and future work.

5.1 Overall Results

The following tables provide detailed forecasting accuracy for each method, presenting data specific to index types, algorithms, and forecasting horizons. In these tables, Index 1 and Index 2 represent citations from one technology to another and vice versa. Index 3 and 4 denote collaboration based on incremental and non-incremental h-indices, respectively, while Index 5 pertains to common keywords. The colors brown, violet, and blue indicate the best forecasting accuracy for horizons of 3, 6, and 12 months, respectively.


Table 1: Median SMAPEs for local forecasting


Table 2: Median SMAPEs for randomized clustering forecasting


Table 3: Median SMAPEs for non-randomized clustering forecasting


Table 4: Median SMAPEs for global forecasting


Table 5: Median SMAPEs for transfer learning forecasting


Overall, no single forecasting method consistently outperformed others across all tasks. For local forecasting, exponential smoothing and Theta algorithms demonstrated superior performance, while random forest outperformed linear regression and light gradient boosting machine (LGBM) in other forecasting types. In contrast, transfer learning methods exhibited comparatively poorer performance, potentially due to their computationally intensive nature and associated training limitations.


Different index types exhibited diverse forecasting outcomes. Citation indices, often flat, were straightforward to predict, resulting in a median SMAPEs of 0 across all forecasting horizons (see Table 4). Conversely, collaboration indices posed greater challenges, with the most accurate predictions stemming from randomized clustering forecasting using random forests (refer to Table 2). Keyword indices saw reasonable forecasting, with algorithmic clustering via random forests providing the most accurate results (Table 3).


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Alessandro Tavazz, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland, Institute of Mathematics, EPFL, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and a Corresponding author ([email protected]);

(2) Dimitri Percia David, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and Institute of Entrepreneurship & Management, University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO Valais-Wallis), Techno-Pole 1, Le Foyer, 3960, Sierre, Switzerland;

(3) Julian Jang-Jaccard, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland;

(4) Alain Mermoud, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
Text Mining@textmining
Text Mining
Read my storiesAbout @textmining

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#scientometrics#technological-convergence#encryption-technologies#bibliometrics#text-analytics#proximity-indices#technologies-in-cybersecurity#openalex

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Using AI to Analyze Healthcare Procurement Documents and Assess Supplier Risks
by textmining
Dec 22, 2024
#text-mining
Article Thumbnail
Unleashing the Power of AI. A Systematic Review of Cutting-Edge Techniques: Results
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"How do cutting-edge techniques in AI-enhanced scientometrics contribute to the field of research?"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"AI algorithms can analyze large volumes of scientific publications & extract valuable information"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"In webometrics, AI can provide several specific benefits including Web Crawling, Data Collection...
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks