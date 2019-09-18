[DIY] Use Python to Control the Pins of a Raspberry Pi to Light Up LEDs

Software Developer from Winnipeg, Canada. andrewvcourt.com
or
localmachine:~$
prompt in parts where it may not be clear which machine we are logged into. These prefixes are not meant to be typed and only serve as a reminder of which machine we should be logged into at that point.
pi:~$
is often not -so-jokingly referred to as ‘Disk Destroyer’ because if you type even one wrong character in a
dd
command, you can instantly and permanently wipe out an entire drive of valuable data. Consider yourself warned!
dd
df -h -x squashfs -x tmpfs
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 16G 0 16G 0% /dev
/dev/sda1 440G 364G 53G 88% /
/dev/sdc 1.8T 548G 1.2T 32% /media/backups
df -h -x squashfs -x tmpfs
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 16G 0 16G 0% /dev
/dev/sda1 440G 364G 53G 88% /
/dev/sdc 1.8T 548G 1.2T 32% /media/backups
/dev/sdf 16G 0 6GB 6% /media/sandisk-SD
.
sdf
, specifying the path to your extracted Raspbian image after the
dd
flag:
if=
dd if=/path/to/2019-07-10-raspbian-buster-lite.img of=/dev/sdf bs=1m status=progress
and
boot
partition.
rootfs
(without any extension) to the
ssh
partition of the SD card. This will enable us to connect to the Raspberry Pi via SSH from a computer on our network.
boot
in a terminal. You should see output similar to the following:
ssh
username@host:~$ ssh
usage: ssh [-1246AaCfGgKkMNnqsTtVvXxYy] [-b bind_address] [-c cipher_spec]
[-D [bind_address:]port] [-E log_file] [-e escape_char]
[-F configfile] [-I pkcs11] [-i identity_file]
[-J [user@]host[:port]] [-L address] [-l login_name] [-m mac_spec] [-O ctl_cmd] [-o option] [-p port] [-Q query_option] [-R address] [-S ctl_path] [-W host:port] [-w local_tun[:remote_tun]]
[user@]hostname [command]
(Advanced Package Tool) to install OpenSSH:
APT
sudo apt install openssh-server
sudo systemctl enable ssh
sudo systemctl start ssh
.
raspberrypi
ping raspberrypi
PING raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.407 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.373 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.350 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.474 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.359 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.512 ms
64 bytes from raspberrypi.isp.provider.net (10.0.0.14): icmp_seq=7 ttl=64 time=0.389 ms
^C
--- raspberrypi.isp.provider.net ping statistics ---
7 packets transmitted, 7 received, 0% packet loss, time 6125ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.350/0.409/0.512/0.057 ms
hostname can't be resolved by your machine, you can find out your local network's information and scan it for connected devices using
raspberrypi
and
ifconfig
. You check out an article I wrote on how to do that here.
nmap
command we can see that the IP address of the Raspberry Pi is
ping
. So let's try logging into the Pi as the default user
10.0.0.14
from our local machine using ssh:
pi
ssh pi@raspberrypi
ssh pi@10.0.0.14
The authenticity of host 'raspberrypi (10.0.0.14)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256:qeHIC464zGhEecXmkEiqADemCp96/HnJ76ZJOF8sc8Y.
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)?
and you'll be greeted with a prompt asking for your password. Use the default password
y
.
raspberry
:
passwd
pi@raspberrypi:~$ passwd
localmachine:~$ ssh pi@raspberrypi
file on our local machine so we can log in using one easy to remember command.
config
directory in the home directory of your local machine. If not, you can create one. Let's change into that directory:
.ssh
localmachine:~$ cd ~/.ssh
in the
config
directory, create one and add the following lines:
.ssh
Host pi
Hostname raspberrypi # or ip addr e.g. 10.0.0.14
User pi
:
ssh pi
localmachine:~$ ssh pi
directory of your local machine and type:
.ssh
ssh-keygen -f pi
Generating public/private rsa key pair.
Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase):
Enter same passphrase again:
to leave it blank.
enter
Your identification has been saved in pi.
Your public key has been saved in pi.pub.
The key fingerprint is:
SHA256:AK1zJarZrhBYsU3ertvfsa448wI+ZVjrSwgcs6BJjVfrt/M user@localmachine
The key's randomart image is:
+---[RSA 2048]----+
| . +o. . . |
| = +.o.+ |
| o +o=o+ + |
|.. .+..+ * =. |
|o +oo S +o.. |
| .o . +oo+ |
|. . .E=+ |
| = . o.oo |
| .. ..o. |
+----[SHA256]-----+
directory on your local machine should now look something like:
.ssh
authorized_keys known_hosts config pi.pub pi
generated a private and public key pair. We'll now need to copy the public key
ssh-keygen
from our local machine to the
pi.pub
file on our Raspberry Pi. You can do this manually by copying the text contents of
authorized_keys
and pasting it into the Pi's
pi.pub
file. However, the
authorized_keys
, installed with
ssh-agent
, has a tool that makes this a breeze.
OpenSSH-server
directory on your local machine:
.ssh
ssh-copy-id -i pi.pub pi
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: Source of key(s) to be installed: "pi.pub"
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: attempting to log in with the new key(s), to filter out any that are already installed
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: 1 key(s) remain to be installed -- if you are prompted now it is to install the new keys
Number of key(s) added: 1
Now try logging into the machine, with: "ssh 'pi'"
and check to make sure that only the key(s) you wanted were added.
ssh pi
:
sftp
localmachine:~$ sftp pi
Connected to pi.
sftp> put source_code.py
localmachine:~$ ssh pi
python3 -V
sudo apt install python3
to install Python libraries that aren't part of the standard library. It can be installed with:
pip
sudo apt install python3-pip
so you can clone the repository to your machine if you'd like.
git
sudo apt install git
to copy the contents of my repository to your machine. It contains the schematics of the LED circuit above in the
git clone https://github.com/avcourt/restful-pi
directory. It also contains the source code of the Python program
img/
that we will begin to write shortly.
pin_controller.py
allows you to control the pins of a Raspberry Pi over the internet by making HTTP requests to a Flask server running on a Raspberry Pi but will not be covered in this article.
app.py)
for text editing remotely, but pick whichever text editor you prefer:
vim
sudo apt install vim
to install the Python library
pip
:
RPi.GPIO
pip3 install RPi.GPIO
{"pin_num": 23, "color": "red",}
{"pin_num": 24, "color": "yellow"},
{"pin_num": 25, "color": "blue"},
{"pin_num": 22, "color": "red"},
{"pin_num": 12, "color": "yellow"},
{"pin_num": 16, "color": "blue"},
{"pin_num": 20, "color": "red"},
{"pin_num": 21, "color": "green"},
{"pin_num": 13, "color": "yellow"}
pi:~$ mkdir led_pgms
pi:~$ cd led_pgms
.
pin_controller.py
and creating a list of pins using the configuration shown up above in the schematic:
RPi.GPIO
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
pins = [{'pin_num': 23, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 24, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 25, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 22, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 12, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 16, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 20, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 21, 'color': 'green'},
{'pin_num': 13, 'color': 'yellow'}]
list is the place to change it.
pins
to use the GPIO pin numbering format, not the generic pin numbering:
RPi.GPIO
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BCM) # use GPIO numbering, not generic
(off):
LOW
for pin in pins:
GPIO.setup(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.OUT, initial=GPIO.LOW)
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
pins = [{'pin_num': 23, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 24, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 25, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 22, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 12, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 16, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 20, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 21, 'color': 'green'},
{'pin_num': 13, 'color': 'yellow'}]
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BCM) # use GPIO numbering, not generic
# setup all pins based on above configuration
for pin in pins:
GPIO.setup(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.OUT, initial=GPIO.LOW)
def toggle_color(color: str, state: str):
pin_nums = [pin['pin_num'] for pin in pins if pin['color'] == color]
for pin_num in pin_nums:
if state == 'on':
GPIO.output(pin_num, GPIO.HIGH)
elif state == 'off':
GPIO.output(pin_num, GPIO.LOW)
pin_nums = [pin['pin_num'] for pin in pins if pin['color'] == color]
. So if we call
color
, this statement will loop through the
toggle_color('red, 'on')
list and collect the pin numbers that are associated with a red LED. In this case if
pins
,
color='red'
=
pin_nums
.
[23, 22, 20]
pin_nums = []
for pin in pins:
if pin['color'] == color:
pin_nums.append(pin['pin_num'])
and open an interactive Python shell while in the same directory as
pin_controller.py
to test out our newly created
pin_controller.py
function:
toggle_color
pi:~$ python3
Python 3.7.3 (default, Apr 3 2019, 05:39:12)
[GCC 8.2.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>>
>>> import pin_controller
.
pin_controller.py
function we just wrote:
toggle_color()
>>> pin_controller.toggle_color('red', 'on')
>>> pin_controller.toggle_color('red', 'off')
and write a couple more functions.
exit()
again and let's add two functions that turn all the pins on or off:
pin_controller.py
def all_on():
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
def all_off():
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
python3
Python 3.7.3 (default, Apr 3 2019, 05:39:12)
[GCC 8.2.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import pin_controller
>>>
>>> pin_controller.all_on()
>>> pin_controller.all_off()
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BCM) # use GPIO numbering, not generic
## add the following line vvv
GPIO.setwarnings(False) # suppress pin channel warnings
and
all_on()
functions we just wrote to make a strobe effect. We'll want to use the
all_off()
function so we'll need to import
time.sleep()
from the Python standard library. Add the following to the top of
time
:
pin_controller.py
import time
. Think about how you might write this function yourself before looking below:
strobe_reg()
def strobe_reg(period=0.5):
while True:
all_on()
time.sleep(period)
all_off()
time.sleep(period)
. If
period
is called without an argument, the period value used in the
strobe_reg()
function defaults to 0.5 seconds, however, if an argument is provided to the function that value will be used as the period:
sleep()
would have a faster strobe effect
strobe_reg(0.1)
function to
strobe_reg()
and create one more similar function. This function will have some randomization to it provided by the
pin_controller.py
module in the Python standard library. Add
random
to the top of
import random
and then add this function below
pin_controller.py
strobe_reg():
def strobe_rand(min_time=0, max_time=1.2):
while True:
all_on()
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
all_off()
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
uses default values again to provide upper and lower ranges to the
strobe_rand()
method.
random.uniform()
return a random float in the range [a,b] for a more "random" strobe effect.
random.uniform(a,b)
and try out the new functions again in the Python shell:
pin_controller.py
python3
Python 3.7.3 (default, Apr 3 2019, 05:39:12)
[GCC 8.2.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import pin_controller
>>> pin_controller.strobe_reg()
relies on an infinite loop, you'll have to type
strobe_reg()
to kill the last command and return control to the Python shell. This will apply to all of our functions that use an infinite loop.
ctrl+c
to stop
ctrl+c
:
strobe_reg()
^CTraceback (most recent call last):
File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module>
File "/home/pi/restful-pi/pin_controller.py", line 63, in strobe_reg
time.sleep(period)
KeyboardInterrupt
with a shorter period:
strobe_reg()
>>> pin_controller.strobe_reg(0.1)
:
pin_controller.py
def wave_reg(period=0.1):
while True:
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(period)
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(period)
def wave_rand(min_time=0, max_time=0.4):
while True:
period = random.uniform(min_time, max_time)
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(period)
period = random.uniform(min_time, max_time)
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(period)
def wave_rand_ex(min_time=0, max_time=0.4):
while True:
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
method to reverse the pin list and create a sort of up-and-down wave effect. If you were to remove one of the loops it would simply turn on the lights in one direction only. Try it out! If you were using a large list it would probably be a good idea to create the reversed pin list before the while loop so we'd only have to call the reversed() method once, but in this program, the performance increase is probably negligible.
reversed()
program should now look something like:
pin_controller.py
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
import random
import time
pins = [{'pin_num': 23, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 24, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 25, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 22, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 12, 'color': 'yellow'},
{'pin_num': 16, 'color': 'blue'},
{'pin_num': 20, 'color': 'red'},
{'pin_num': 21, 'color': 'green'},
{'pin_num': 13, 'color': 'yellow'}]
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BCM) # use GPIO numbering, not generic
GPIO.setwarnings(False)
# setup all pins based on above configuration
for pin in pins:
GPIO.setup(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.OUT, initial=GPIO.LOW)
def toggle_color(color: str, state: str):
pin_nums = [pin['pin_num'] for pin in pins if pin['color'] == color]
for pin_num in pin_nums:
if state == 'on':
GPIO.output(pin_num, GPIO.HIGH)
elif state == 'off':
GPIO.output(pin_num, GPIO.LOW)
def color_on(color: str):
toggle_color(color, 'on')
def color_off(color: str):
toggle_color(color, 'off')
def all_on():
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
def all_off():
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
def strobe_reg(period=0.5):
while True:
all_on()
time.sleep(period)
all_off()
time.sleep(period)
def strobe_rand(min_time=0, max_time=1.2):
while True:
all_on()
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
all_off()
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
def wave_reg(period=0.1):
while True:
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(period)
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(period)
def wave_rand(min_time=0, max_time=0.4):
while True:
period = random.uniform(min_time, max_time)
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(period)
period = random.uniform(min_time, max_time)
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(period)
def wave_rand_ex(min_time=0, max_time=0.4):
while True:
for pin in pins:
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.HIGH)
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))
for pin in reversed(pins):
GPIO.output(pin['pin_num'], GPIO.LOW)
time.sleep(random.uniform(min_time, max_time))