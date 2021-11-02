Search icon
A 4-min Introduction To Restful APIs

A 4-min Introduction To Restful APIs

API stands for Application programming interface, it is an intermediary between two or more applications or services that provide a set of rules and definitions that define how the applications can connect and communicate with each other. This communication entails sharing data and business functionalities between applications via. HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) API is an API that conforms to the 6 guiding constraints of REST, such as code on demand. API is built and used to connect and provide communication between our client-facing front end to the back end server and database.
